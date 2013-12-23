12 Official AFC Wild-Card Scenarios

Dec 23, 2013 at 06:52 AM
23_PlayoffScenarios_news.jpg


Chins up Ravens fans, Baltimore has the most avenues* *into the postseason of any of the remaining AFC challengers.

The official NFL playoff scenarios are out for Week 17 and there are four teams in the hunt for the AFC's sixth and final playoff spot: the Ravens, Dolphins, Chargers and Steelers.

The Ravens are the only team remaining that could lose and still make it in (although that's a longshot).

The Ravens (at Bengals) have five scenarios to clinch a playoff spot in Week 17:

  1. BAL win SD loss or tie
  2. BAL win MIA loss or tie
  3. BAL tie MIA loss SD loss or tie
  4. BAL tie MIA tie SD loss
  5. BAL loss MIA loss SD loss PIT loss or tie

The Dolphins (vs. Jets) have four scenarios:

  1. MIA win BAL loss or tie
  2. MIA win SD win
  3. MIA tie BAL loss SD loss or tie
  4. MIA tie BAL tie SD tie

The Chargers (vs. Chiefs) have two scenarios:

  1. SD win MIA loss or tie BAL loss or tie
  2. SD tie MIA loss BAL loss

The Steelers (vs. Browns) have one scenario:

  1. PIT win MIA loss BAL loss SD loss
