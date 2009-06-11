2010 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championships Tickets to Go on Sale

General public ticket sales for the 2010 NCAA Divisions I, II and III Men's Lacrosse Championships at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium will begin Tuesday, June 16, at 10 a.m. EDT.

Returning to Baltimore for the first time since 2007, the Championships will take place Memorial Day weekend (May 29-31). The three-day event features the semifinals and final of the Division I Championship, as well as the championship games of the Division II and Division III Tournaments. In 2007, a record crowd of 123,000 fans attended the event at M&T Bank Stadium.

Nearly 12,000 tickets have been sold to date as part of a special presale offer to purchasers of past lacrosse events. Additionally, for the first time in the history of the lacrosse championships, fans ordering tickets prior to Aug. 1 will have the option to purchase their same seats for the 2011 Championships, which will once again be held in Baltimore.

Fans interested in purchasing the three-day/all-session tickets or VIP hospitality packages have the following options:

Online: http://www.ncaa.com/lacrosse2010 or http://www.ticketmaster.com

or By phone: 410-547-SEAT (7328), 202-397-SEAT, 703-573-SEAT or 1-800-551-SEAT

By mail: Ticket brochures can be downloaded at http://www.ncaa.com/lacrosse2010

In person: Fans can visit the Ravens' ticket office at M&T Bank Stadium to buy in person.

For hospitality packages and other ticket information, please call 410-261-RAVE (7283).