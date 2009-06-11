2010 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championships Tickets to Go on Sale

Jun 11, 2009 at 10:43 AM

General public ticket sales for the 2010 NCAA Divisions I, II and III Men's Lacrosse Championships at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium will begin Tuesday, June 16, at 10 a.m. EDT.

Returning to Baltimore for the first time since 2007, the Championships will take place Memorial Day weekend (May 29-31). The three-day event features the semifinals and final of the Division I Championship, as well as the championship games of the Division II and Division III Tournaments. In 2007, a record crowd of 123,000 fans attended the event at M&T Bank Stadium.

Nearly 12,000 tickets have been sold to date as part of a special presale offer to purchasers of past lacrosse events. Additionally, for the first time in the history of the lacrosse championships, fans ordering tickets prior to Aug. 1 will have the option to purchase their same seats for the 2011 Championships, which will once again be held in Baltimore.

Fans interested in purchasing the three-day/all-session tickets or VIP hospitality packages have the following options:

*Note: Single-game tickets will not go on sale until May 28, 2010. * 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Media Advisory: Ravens In Our Community

news

Baltimore Ravens Extend Broadcast Partnership

The Baltimore Ravens have extended their current television and radio agreements with Hearst Television-owned WBAL-TV, WBAL NewsRadio 1090 AM/101.5 FM and 98 Rock through the 2026 season.
news

Press Release: Bradley Bozeman Named Ravens' Nominee For Walter Peyton NFL Man Of The Year Award Presented By Nationwide

news

Media Advisory: Ravens In Our Community 12/6

news

Ravens Will Have Special Events at SNF vs. Browns

Ravens are encouraged to get to their seats early for 'Sunday Night Football' against the Cleveland Browns.
news

Media Advisory: Ravens In Our Community, 2021 Week 11

news

Press Release: Ravens Official Pop Up Shop Returns Nov. 22-27

news

Press Release: Ravens In Our Community 11/15

news

Press Release: Ravens High School Coach of the Week

news

Press Release: Ravens In Our Community

news

Press Release: Ravens High School Coach of the Week

news

Press Release: Roy Sommerhof to Retire Following 2021 Season

Find Tickets
Find Ways to Win
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising