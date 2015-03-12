2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals return to M&T Bank Stadium

Baltimore to host doubleheader on Saturday,July 18 **

BALTIMORE(Thursday, March 12, 2015) – CONCACAF announced today the complete groups and full schedule of the much-anticipated 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup. M&T Bank Stadium is set to host a quarterfinal doubleheader on Saturday, July 18. Match times will be 5 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets to all Gold Cup matches will be available to the general public starting on Thursday, March 19 at 10:00 a.m. ET by visiting www.GoldCup.org.

M&T Bank Stadium will host its second consecutive Gold Cup knockout round date, having hosted a quarterfinal doubleheader in 2013 featuring the United States, in front of more than 70,000 fans.

To date, eleven of the twelve national teams scheduled to participate have qualified for this year's tournament. Canada, Costa Rica, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Trinidad & Tobago and the United States, in alphabetical order, will compete for the Confederation Crown in July.

The final spot will be decided in late March through a play-in series between the fifth-place finisher of the 2014 UNCAF Central American Cup (Honduras) and the 2014 Caribbean Football Union Caribbean Cup (French Guiana). French Guiana will be home team for the first leg on March 25, while Honduras will host the return leg on March 29.

Taking place every two years, the Gold Cup is the official national team championship of the region, routinely drawing capacity crowds and millions of viewers across the region. Featuring the best players from the confederation, the tournament includes the region's current top 12 national teams.

