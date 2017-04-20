2017 Draft Scout Profile: DE Taco Charlton

Apr 20, 2017 at 06:29 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

20_TacoCharlton_news.jpg


DE Taco Charlton, Michigan

Size:6-foot-6, 277 pounds

2016 stats: 40 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two passes defensed

Career stats:91 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, two passes defensed, one forced fumble

Combine stats:4.92-second 40-yard dash, 25 bench press reps, 116-inch broad jump, 33-inch vertical jump, 4.39-second 20-yard shuttle

Background:The Michigan product is an imposing physical presence. He has great length and athleticism, and he put it all together for a great senior season with the Wolverines. Charlton played a vital role for a Michigan team that had the best defense in the country, and Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh will certainly lean on his brother Jim to get a sense for what Charlton is like behind the scenes. The biggest concern with Charlton is that he didn't have great production until his final college season, but that may also be an indication that he's a player on the rise. For what it's worth, Charlton said at the combine that he would love to play for John Harbaugh because "he has the same passion for football" as his brother.

Strengths:"Rare combination of size, length and athletic traits as a rusher. Long-levered frame with athletic, knotted calves. Brings freaky athletic traits to [the] table and is still growing into his body. Flashes instant reaction time off snap and up the field thanks to his twitch. Has enough upfield juice to push offensive tackles into hasty retreat. Generates pop through speed-to-power element. Very good flexibility throughout. Able to sink and swerve around corner if he gets early lead in race to the edge. Possesses hip swivel combined with shoulder turn to slip and flip around the corner of an offensive tackle he's engaged with as a pass rusher. Rushes with forward lean that keeps his momentum downhill. Uses rip-and-stab move and an ominous spin move that could turn into a dominant rush trait in the NFL. Elongated lateral slides can open into sprint very quickly to chase run play bouncing outside. Length gives him a shot at dramatically increasing his play-making ability against the run. Hand usage is improving." – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Weaknesses:"Allows his pad level to rise and can be washed out of the hole. Needs to better protect his lower body from cut blocks. Unimaginative pass-rush sequence with a predictable spin move. Needs to improve his reaction time and pursuit angles to take away edge runs. Late to read the backfield action, leaving him flat-footed and delayed to the ball -- too many examples of him guessing wrong and needs to get better in this area. Only one season as a full-time starter and finished with 15 collegiate starts on his resume -- late bloomer and struggled to make an impact his first three seasons in Ann Arbor." – Dane Brugler, CBS Sports

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mock Draft Roundup 4.0: Offensive Tackle Trevor Penning Rises After Strong Senior Bowl

Trevor Penning impressed at the Senior Bowl, but a variety of defensive players will also be on Baltimore's radar.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 3.0: Cornerbacks Become Popular Choice 

The Ravens were ravaged by injuries at cornerback in 2021, and several mock drafts predict they will target that position.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks Both Pick Mauling O-Linemen

Here are the latest mock drafts with the Ravens picking at No. 14 in the first round.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 1.0: First Mock Drafts Are Out

Our annual monitoring of all the mock drafts has begun as the Ravens have the No. 14 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Tylan Wallace Signs With Ravens

Fourth-round wide receiver Tylan Wallace becomes the fifth Ravens draft pick to reach contract terms. 
news

Rashod Bateman, Three Others Sign Contract With Ravens

Baltimore has swiftly reached a contract agreement with its top pick in the draft, wide receiver Rashod Bateman.
news

Why the Ravens Don't View Odafe Oweh As a Boom-Or-Bust Prospect

The Ravens see a high floor with first-round edge rusher Odafe Oweh because of the way he plays against the run.
news

Late for Work 5/11: Did Browns Draft Player Specifically to Neutralize Lamar Jackson?

Rashod Bateman was ESPN pundit's favorite pick of the draft. Marlon Humphrey makes the NFL's All-Paid Team. The Ravens offense is No. 5 in Bleacher Report's post-draft power rankings.
news

What Mink Thinks: How Eric DeCosta Played 'The Game' to Perfection

General Manager Eric DeCosta caught a lot of attention for his 'insulted' comments. But did they end up helping to land Rashod Bateman?
news

Late for Work 5/10: Do the Ravens Still Need Another Pass Rusher?

Marquise Brown is poised for a Pro Bowl season. Eric DeCosta grades the Ravens' draft and more. An update on projected compensatory picks.
news

Tylan Wallace Has Something to Prove After Sliding in Draft

After watching teams pass on him during the draft, rookie wide receiver Tylan Wallace plans to make them pay.
news

Ben Mason Looks Forward to Learning From Patrick Ricard

 A versatile tight end/fullback who has also played defense, Ben Mason is cut from the same cloth as Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising