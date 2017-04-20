2017 Draft Scout Profile: DE Taco Charlton

Background:The Michigan product is an imposing physical presence. He has great length and athleticism, and he put it all together for a great senior season with the Wolverines. Charlton played a vital role for a Michigan team that had the best defense in the country, and Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh will certainly lean on his brother Jim to get a sense for what Charlton is like behind the scenes. The biggest concern with Charlton is that he didn't have great production until his final college season, but that may also be an indication that he's a player on the rise. For what it's worth, Charlton said at the combine that he would love to play for John Harbaugh because "he has the same passion for football" as his brother.

Strengths:"Rare combination of size, length and athletic traits as a rusher. Long-levered frame with athletic, knotted calves. Brings freaky athletic traits to [the] table and is still growing into his body. Flashes instant reaction time off snap and up the field thanks to his twitch. Has enough upfield juice to push offensive tackles into hasty retreat. Generates pop through speed-to-power element. Very good flexibility throughout. Able to sink and swerve around corner if he gets early lead in race to the edge. Possesses hip swivel combined with shoulder turn to slip and flip around the corner of an offensive tackle he's engaged with as a pass rusher. Rushes with forward lean that keeps his momentum downhill. Uses rip-and-stab move and an ominous spin move that could turn into a dominant rush trait in the NFL. Elongated lateral slides can open into sprint very quickly to chase run play bouncing outside. Length gives him a shot at dramatically increasing his play-making ability against the run. Hand usage is improving." – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com