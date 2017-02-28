2017: Ravens Mock Draft Monitor 2.0





The NFL Scouting Combine begins today, and pundits are releasing their mock drafts before seeing the prospects take the field.

These picks will probably shift after seeing the players work out in Indianapolis, and there's still a wide range of projections for the Ravens at No. 16.

Mel Kiper, ESPN

Posted Feb. 15

CB Sidney Jones, WashingtonJunior, 6-foot-0, 181 pounds; 2016 stats: 39 tackles, 2 interceptions, 6 passes defensed*

*"The Ravens probably want to come out of the draft with more than one cornerback, so they might as well start early. Jones could add a little more muscle to his frame, but he has length and can flat-out cover, and if a QB makes a mistake, he can show off hands, pluck the ball and head the other way."

Lance Zierlein, NFL Network

Posted Feb. 22

DE Takkarist McKinley, UCLA

Junior, 6-2, 250; 2016 stats: 61 tackles, 18 for loss, 10 sacks, 3 forced fumbles

"McKinley burst onto the scene last year with an ultra-productive season as a pass rusher. He's relentless in his pursuit of the quarterback and still has room for more growth as a player."

Chad Reuter, NFL Network

Posted Jan. 22

S Jamal Adams, LSUJunior; 6-1, 213; 2016 stats: 76 tackles, 7.5 for loss, one interception, 4 passes defensed

"Adams is another safety who could go higher, but quarterback needs could push a very talented player to Baltimore (again)."

Peter Schrager, FOX Sports

Posted Feb. 27

DE Taco Charlton, Michigan

Senior, 6-6, 272; 2016 stats: 40 tackles, 10 sacks, 2 passes defensed

"Best name in the NFL Draft. Charlton is a 6-foot-6, 270-pound big boy who can get to the quarterback. Big program. Big production. Someone close to John Harbaugh who has a little coaching experience can vouch for him. The Ravens' top pass rushers aren't getting any younger. This could be a wise pick at 16."

Dane Brugler, CBS Sports

Posted Feb. 27

RB Dalvin Cook, Florida State

Junior, 5-11, 213; 2016 stats: 1,765 rushing yards, 19 rushing touchdowns, 33 receptions, 488 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

"The Ravens have a stable of average backs on the roster, which is one of the reasons they ranked near last in the NFL in rushing in 2016. Cook would help change that and open up the offense."

Rob Rang, CBS Sports

Posted Feb. 13

S Jabrill Peppers, Michigan

Junior, 6-1, 205; 2016 stats: 46 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 interception, 1 pass defensed

"With starting safety Matt Elam a pending free agent and Eric Weddle poised to enter his 11th NFL season, the Ravens may very well be looking for help in the secondary in the 2017 draft. Peppers starred as a linebacker in 2016 but possesses the agility and speed to handle coverage."

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Posted Feb. 22

WR Mike Williams, Clemson

Senior, 6-3, 225; 2016 stats: 98 catches, 1,361 yards, 11 touchdowns

"They have to get help outside for their passing game. They like Breshad Perriman, but they need someone else. Williams is a big, strong receiver."

Will Brinson, CBS Sports

Posted Feb. 23

OLB Tim Williams, Alabama

Senior, 6-2, 252; 2016 stats: 31 tackles, 16 for loss, 9 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

"Ozzie Newsome loves him some Alabama players, and even though Williams has some major red flags he's also got a ton of pass-rushing talent. There is a very good case for calling him one-dimensional, but that one dimension helps the Ravens in terms of getting after the passer. There are definitely some off-field issues here."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Posted Feb. 25

CB Teez Tabor, Florida

Junior, 6-0, 201; 2016 stats: 33 tackles, 1 sack, 3 interceptions, 1 touchdown, 6 passes defensed

"Tabor has great natural ball skills, but he will need to be coached up to be more consistent in staying with receivers downfield and improve as a tackler. Baltimore is a good place for that, with Jimmy Smith being a terrific current case in point."