2018 Ravens Draft Tracker

Biggest Takeaways From Eric DeCosta's Draft Review
General Manager Eric DeCosta talked about the wide receiver run, why he loved Zay Flowers, his trade-back options, the third-round run, Patrick Queen's future, and much more.
Ravens Sign Undrafted Safety Jaquan Amos
Undrafted safety Jaquan Amos, who made 95 tackles at Ball State in 2022, has been signed by the Ravens.
Trenton Simpson, Tavius Robinson Sign Rookie Contracts
Two Ravens rookie linebackers inked their first NFL contracts Saturday, leaving just first-round pick Zay Flowers unsigned.
Late for Work 5/5: New Details Emerge About Lamar Jackson's Deal, Including Salary Cap Impact
Ravens' balance puts them in the upper tier of Super Bowl contenders. Todd McShay's 2024 mock draft has the Ravens selecting a Penn State defensive end. NFL.com issues AFC North draft grades. Keaton Mitchell hopes to continue his father's legacy with the Ravens.
Three Ravens Draft Picks Sign Rookie Contracts
Baltimore's fifth, sixth and seventh-round picks have signed their rookie contracts.
Ravens Post-Draft Roster Outlook
Here's where each position group stands after the addition of the 2023 draft class.
Late for Work 5/3: Winners and Losers of the Ravens' Draft
Zay Flowers is poised to make a big impact as a rookie. Baltimore is named the best landing spot for Rock Ya-Sin but not two former Ravens. Ravens Day 2 and 3 picks are among pundits' favorite selections.
Ripple Effects From the Ravens 2023 Draft Class
The arrival of Baltimore's six-player 2023 draft class will have a ripple effect on players and coaches.
Ravens Draft Pick Is Developing a (Very Cool) Video Game
Ravens rookie CB Kyu Blu Kelly has a deal with Microsoft to create a game about a SEAL Team 6 troop that travels back in time.
Ravens' Offensive Line Pipeline Is Alive and Well
The Ravens' selections of Sala Aumavae-Laulu and Andrew Vorhees in the sixth and seventh rounds continues their trend of drafting developmental offensive linemen.
Late for Work 5/2: Ravens Make Biggest Jump in Post-Draft Power Rankings
The Giants reportedly were trying to trade up to pick Zay Flowers. Jason McCourty isn't ready to put the Ravens at the top of the AFC. The Ravens got the best value pick in two rounds of the draft.