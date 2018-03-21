2018 Ravens Free Agency Rumor Mill





Thursday, March 22

As the hunt continues at wide receiver, the Ravens are reportedly one of several teams interested in free-agent Allen Hurns. The Jacksonville Jaguars released Hurns earlier in the week, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Ravens, Cowboys, Jets and Browns are all "vying for" his services. Hurns, 26, is coming off a season where he caught 39 passes for 484 yards and two touchdowns. His best season was in 2015 when he caught 64 passes for 1,031 yards and 10 scores.

Wednesday, March 21

**Ravens Also Hosting Restricted Free-Agent WR Cameron Meredith**

In addition to Willie Snead, the Ravens are also hosting restricted free-agent wide receiver Cameron Meredith today and, mostly, tomorrow, according to The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec. Meredith posted 66 catches for 888 yards and four touchdowns in 2016 and was the top receiver on Chicago's depth chart entering last year, but suffered a major knee injury that forced him to miss all of 2017. The Bears gave him an original-round tender.

TE Working on Deal With Chiefs

Veteran tight end Benjamin Watson looks like he's intent on continuing his playing career. The 37-yaer-old tight end is working on a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Watson spent the last two years in Baltimore. He missed the entire 2016 season because of a torn Achilles, but returned last year to play all 16 games. He caught 61 passes for 522 yards and four touchdowns.

Restricted Free-Agent WR Willie Snead Visiting Ravens

The search for additional wide receivers is not over in Baltimore. Restricted free-agent receiver Willie Snead is visiting Baltimore today, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Snead, 25, is heading into his fourth NFL season. He played in 11 games last year and caught eight passes for 92 yards. His best season was in 2015 when he caught 69 passes for 984 yards and three scores. The Saints placed a right of first refusal tender on Snead this offseason, meaning New Orleans has the option to match any deal that the Ravens may offer. However, if they don't match, Baltimore could sign Snead without owing New Orleans any compensation because of their low tender.

Thursday, March 15

**Eric Ebron Heading to Carolina, Indianapolis, Possibly New England**

Pass-catching tight end Eric Ebron has two visits, and potentially a third, scheduled, but none to Baltimore yet, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ebron will visit the Carolina Panthers Friday, Indianapolis Colts Saturday and possibly the New England Patriots after that. The Ravens have been reportedly interested in the big-bodied former first-round pick.

**Jordy Nelson Goes to the Raiders, Crabtree Released**

It appears Jordy Nelson won't get beyond his first free-agent visit. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Oakland Raiders are trying to finalize a deal Thursday. The Ravens were reportedly fourth on his teams to visit, also behind the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints. UPDATE: Nelson has signed with the Raiders, per Schefter. In a corresponding move, Oakland has released veteran wide receiver Michael Crabtree.

**Ravens Interested in TE Eric Ebron**

Baltimore is interested in recently released tight end Eric Ebron, reports The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec. Zrebiec believes there won't be many other opportunities to get a pass-catching option in free agency.

**Tight End Tyler Eifert Stays in Cincinnati**

Eifert was considered perhaps the best pass-catching tight end on the free-agent market, but he has signed a reported one-year deal to stay with the Cincinnati Bengals, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. It has a maximum value of $8 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

**Patriots, Falcons Showing Interest in Danny Woodhead**

When the Ravens released veteran running back Danny Woodhead earlier this week, it was reported that he could come back to Baltimore. It appears that Woodhead has interest from other teams, however, as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots have contacted Woodhead.

Wednesday, March 14

**Released TE Eric Ebron on Ravens' Radar**

The Detroit Lions released pass catching tight end Eric Ebron Wednesday afternoon and he's already on the Ravens' radar, reports CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora. Ebron was the 10th-overall pick in 2014 and notched 186 receptions for 2,070 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first four seasons. La Canfora says the Ravens are not done checking out options.

**Jordy Nelson Scheduled to Visit Ravens**

The Ravens were immediately linked to veteran free agent Jordy Nelson after he was released Tuesday, and they will reportedly get a chance to pitch him in person. According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, Nelson will take an in-person visit to Baltimore. He met with the Oakland Raiders today and is also scheduled to visit the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints.

**Ryan Jensen Plans Visits to Tampa Bay and Indianapolis This Week**

Ravens unrestricted free agent center Ryan Jensen tweeted a picture of himself on an airplane Wednesday morning. Turns out he's headed to visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts this week, per NFL Network's Peter Schrager. It's the first buzz about Jensen thus far after he impressed in his first year as a physical, effective starter last season.

Tuesday, March 13

The Green Bay Packers released 11-year veteran Jordy Nelson Tuesday afternoon and the Ravens are reportedly pouncing. The Seattle Seahawks and Ravens seem like the "most aggressive" teams in pursuit and the San Francisco 49ers have also expressed strong interest, reports The Inquisitr's Evan Massey. The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken reports that Nelson will visit the Oakland Raiders Wednesday.* *

Ravens Pursuing Big-Play WR John Brown

The Ravens are "pretty far down the road" with Arizona Cardinals free agent wide receiver John Brown, who is coming off a year in which he played 10 games and made 21 catches for 299 yards and three touchdowns. In 2015, Brown caught 65 passes for 1,003 yards and seven scores. The speedy 27-year-old wideout averages 14.5 yards per catch.

The Ravens are looking to upgrade their receiver position this offseason, but top targets like Jarvis Landry, Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins are already off the market. CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported that the Ravens "remain focused" on former Colts wideout Donte Moncrief and "have a very real shot at landing him." The 24-year-old wideout is coming off a season where he caught 26 passes for 391 yards and two touchdowns. UPDATE: Moncrief intends to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Veteran tight end Jimmy Graham is another one of the top pass catches scheduled to hit the open market and he would give the Ravens a proven red-zone threat. The signs seem to be pointing for Graham to return to New Orleans, but ESPN reports that the Ravens have engaged in talks with Graham and that they "aren't out of the running." The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec also reports that the Ravens "have been in on" Graham, but are "fighting an uphill battle." UPDATE: Graham will sign a three-year deal with the Green Bay Packers.

Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin is due a $1 million roster bonus on Friday, per Russell Street Report's Brian McFarland. The Ravens will likely make a decision on whether to keep or release him by that date.

As the Ravens consider every avenue to address their receiving corps, The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec reported that former Kansas City Chiefs wideout Albert Wilson is an option. "Sources familiar with their thinking also say that they like Wilson," Zrebiec wrote. Wilson, 25, caught 42 passes for 554 yards and three touchdowns last season in Kansas City. UPDATE: Wilson signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Dolphins.

Monday, March 12

Jimmy Graham Likely Going to Saints or Packers

It doesn't look like the top tight end on the free-agent market is coming to Baltimore. Graham is expected to have either a reunion with the New Orleans Saints or go to the Green Bay Packers, reports The News Tribune's Gregg Bell. Graham is seen as too expensive for the Seattle Seahawks to re-sign.