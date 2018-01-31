2018 Ravens Mock Draft Monitor 2.0





For the 30 NFL teams not playing in Sunday's Super Bowl, their focus has already shifted to the 2018 season.

Teams are looking at ways to improve their roster through the draft and free agency, and the scouting process is in full swing right now. Scouts are pouring over college tape and they've also had a chance to get a good look at prospects during draft showcases like the Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Game.

As scouts and analysts gather more information about the prospects, the mock draft projections tend to change.

Here's the latest roundup of who the draft experts think the Ravens will select at No. 16:

Lance Zierlein, NFL.comPosted Jan. 30

WR Calvin Ridley, AlabamaJunior; 6-foot-1, 190 pounds

2017: 63 receptions, 967 yards, 5 touchdowns

"Ridley would add blazing speed and outstanding route-running ability as a 'play-now' talent."

[Bucky Brooks, NFL.com](The Ravens need another bookend blocker to keep Joe Flacco upright in the pocket against an impressive collection of pass rushers in the AFC North.)Posted Jan. 26

*OT Connor Williams, Texas *Junior; 6-5, 320

"The Ravens need another bookend blocker to keep Joe Flacco upright in the pocket against an impressive collection of pass rushers in the AFC North."

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.comPosted Jan. 19

OT Orlando Brown, OklahomaSenior; 6-8, 345

"The Ravens need to address the wide receiver position, but they have a good track record of filling that void with veteran players in free agency. Brown would immediately start at right tackle for Baltimore, just like his father did a little more than a decade ago."

Chris Trapasso, CBSsports.comPosted Jan. 29

WR James Washington, Oklahoma State"The Ravens offense needs an infusion of dynamic talent, and Washington is the most electric downfield pass-catching option in this class."

Nick Klopsis, NewsdayPosted Jan. 22

WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama"The Ravens desperately need more receiving options for Joe Flacco — 2015 first-rounder Breshad Perriman has disappointed in the few times he has stayed healthy, while pending free agent Mike Wallace will turn 32 in August. Ozzie Newsome seems to have an affinity for Alabama players — he has taken four in the last six years, including two last year and two in the first round (2014, 2017). Calvin Ridley has been a solid pass catcher since arriving at Alabama. He has great speed, runs very clean routes and brings in the ball with soft hands. His main concern, however, may be his age. He turned 23 in December — an advanced age for a college junior — so he'll have to show he hasn't hit his peak."

Dan Kadar, SB NationPosted Jan. 29

WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama"If Ridley doesn't go high to a team like the 49ers, he could slip to here. If he's available for the Ravens, they shouldn't hesitate. Ridley is an excellent route-runner and knows how to get himself open. He could be the No. 1 target for Joe Flacco that the Ravens just don't have right now."