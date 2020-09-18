For 12 weeks during the 2020 NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens will recognize two Maryland high school football coaches as their Ravens High School Coaches of the Week.

With the postponement of high school football in the state due to COVID-19, winners will be selected based on impactful work they perform off the field with their team. Each recipient will receive a $500 donation to their athletic department along with an award from Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. The Ravens will work with supervisors of athletics in each Maryland county to identify honorees.

In total, 24 coaches will be recognized through this platform in 2020, and beginning September 21, the Coaches of the Week will be announced each Monday via Twitter through @RavensCommunity.

This season marks the 24th year of this program, which celebrates the significant influence coaches have on their student-athletes. In previous seasons, 10 coaches were recognized annually for their accomplishments both on and off the field.

This initiative is just one piece of Ravens RISE, the team's football outreach program presented by MedStar Sports Medicine. Ravens RISE impacts a range of area football players from youth to high school, providing them with a year-round opportunity to "Play Like A Raven" through clinics, tournaments, grants, ticket donations and exclusive opportunities to play at M&T Bank Stadium and interact with Ravens players and coaches. Throughout COVID-19, the Ravens have remained committed to serving and engaging football participants of all ages through virtual programming and interactions with current and former Ravens players.

To learn more on the 2020 Coaches of the Week and additional virtual Ravens RISE programming, please visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/RISE.

What: 2020 Ravens High School Coach of the Week

Who: Maryland High School Football Coaches