2021 Awards Keep Rolling in for Three Ravens

Jan 24, 2022 at 02:57 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

012422-all-pro
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: TE Mark Andrews; Center: K Justin Tucker; Right: WR Devin Duvernay

The awards keep rolling in for Mark Andrews, Justin Tucker and Devin Duvernay.

The Ravens trio was named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-NFL and All-AFC Teams announced on Monday. It was the fourth consecutive All-NFL selection for Tucker, while Andrews and Duvernay received the honor for the first time.

Earlier this month, Andrews, Tucker and Duvernay were named first-team All-Pro for the 2021 season by The Associated Press.

Andrews ascended to new heights this season, leading all NFL tight ends in receptions (107) and receiving yards (1,361) while setting the franchise record in both categories. He also tied for first among NFL tight ends with nine touchdown receptions.

Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history and had another spectacular season, making 35 of 37 field goal attempts and all 32 extra point attempts. He added another epic moment with his game-winning, NFL-record 66-yard field goal Week 3 against the Detroit Lions. Having a legendary career, Tucker has tied Hall of Fame kicker Morton Anderson for the most first-team All-Pro selections among kickers.

Duvernay has quickly become the league's best punt returner, although the second-year wide receiver never returned punts in college. Duvernay led the league in punt return average (13.9) and was also a dangerous kickoff returner.

