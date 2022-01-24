2021 Awards Keep Rolling in for Three Ravens

Earlier this month, Andrews, Tucker and Duvernay were named first-team All-Pro for the 2021 season by The Associated Press.

Andrews ascended to new heights this season, leading all NFL tight ends in receptions (107) and receiving yards (1,361) while setting the franchise record in both categories. He also tied for first among NFL tight ends with nine touchdown receptions.

Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history and had another spectacular season, making 35 of 37 field goal attempts and all 32 extra point attempts. He added another epic moment with his game-winning, NFL-record 66-yard field goal Week 3 against the Detroit Lions. Having a legendary career, Tucker has tied Hall of Fame kicker Morton Anderson for the most first-team All-Pro selections among kickers.