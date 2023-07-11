2023 Ravens Training Camp Practices

Jul 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens
1920x1080 TC 2023

The Baltimore Ravens' 2023 training camp, presented by Constellation, will feature 18 free open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, with the ability to host approximately 1,000 fans per day. The practice schedule includes two joint practices with the Washington Commanders on Aug. 15-16.

Additionally, the Ravens have scheduled a free open afternoon practice at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, July 29 as part of the NFL's Back Together Weekend. Each practice day throughout camp will offer a post-practice autograph session for children ages 6-14.

Beginning tomorrow (July 12) at 11 a.m., fans should visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/TrainingCamp or the Ravens Mobile App to claim a parking pass for one of the Owings Mills practices or tickets to the July 29 stadium practice.

The online reservation for the Under Armour Performance Center practices is on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing fans to secure a parking pass that will admit one car's worth of people to the specific practice requested. (Please note that there is a limited amount of parking passes available for each day.)

In advance of Wednesday's online registration, fans should log in to their SeatGeek account or create a free account at SeekGeek.com or through the SeatGeek Mobile App to utilize when securing training camp passes. A SeatGeek account is required to claim a pass.

Fans will receive a confirmation e-mail after signing up for a specific practice day. Scheduled practice times and other logistical information will be e-mailed to fans no later than 48 hours prior to their selected practice.

The Ravens' first full-team training camp practice will be held Wednesday, July 26. The final date for fans attending training camp is Friday, Aug. 18.

