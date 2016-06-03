3 Doors Down To Headline Ravens Countdown To Kickoff Party





Grammy Award®-nominated rock band 3 DOORS DOWN will headline the 2016 Ravens Countdown to Kickoff Party, presented by Miller Lite, at the Maryland State Fairgrounds on Friday, Sept. 9. The live performance will be just one of many features at the annual event, which begins at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $10 and are now available for purchase at www.baltimoreravens.com/CTK.* *

"We are excited for what's in store for this year's Countdown to Kickoff Party and to continue a great event with Miller Lite," Baltimore Ravens vice president of marketing Brad Downs stated. "This event has grown significantly over the years, and the move to the Maryland State Fairgrounds allows us to accommodate even more fans. We're looking forward to a great party that leads into our first game on Sept. 11."

3 Doors Down announced its U.S. tour, #UsAndTheNight, in May, following the release of the group's sixth full-length album. The Ravens Countdown to Kickoff Party, presented by Miller Lite, will be an official stop on the tour and also feature a live WBAL-TV broadcast of the Ravens Countdown to Kickoff show from 7-7:30 p.m., appearances by current and former Ravens players, Ravens Cheerleaders, Playmakers, Poe and interactive games for fans.

Tickets for Ravens Countdown to Kickoff are $10 in advance ($20 on the day of the event) for regular admission and $30 for VIP admission, which grants fans access to a reserved section close to the stage (advance only). All tickets are standing-room only. For additional information, please visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/CTK

Additional activities for Countdown to Kickoff Week, presented by Miller Lite (Sept. 6-10), will be announced at a later date.

The Maryland State Fairgrounds is located at 2200 York Road, Lutherville-Timonium, MD, and is accessible by MTA on the Timonium Light Rail Stop and the MTA No. 9 bus. Free, on-site parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Park and Ride lot on Deerco Road.

Formed in 1995, Grammy Award®-nominated, multi-platinum Mississippi rock band 3 Doors Down consistently captivates audiences worldwide. The quintet's many accolades include selling 16 million albums globally, receiving three Grammy nominations, and winning two American Music Awards and five BMI Pop Awards for songwriting—including "Songwriter of the Year." The group's debut, The Better Life, became certified six-times RIAA platinum in 2000 and was fueled by the success of juggernaut hit "Kryptonite." This was followed by 2002's sophomore album, Away from the Sun, which went triple-platinum and saw similar success with "When I'm Gone" and "Here Without You." 2005's platinum Seventeen Days and 2008's 3 Doors Down each earned No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, while Time of My Life landed at No. 3 in 2011. In 2003, the group founded the charity The Better Life Foundation. Ignited by the single "In The Dark," 3 Doors Down unleashes its sixth full-length album, Us and the Night, in 2016.