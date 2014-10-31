5 Best Moments In Pittsburgh

Oct 31, 2014 at 04:02 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

31_5TopMomentsInPitt_news.jpg


The Ravens are heading back to Pittsburgh this week.

It's never easy playing at Heinz Field with the Terrible Towels waving and fans yelling in black-and-yellow, but the Ravens have enjoyed some memorable moments in Pittsburgh over the years.

"We're very comfortable in that rivalry," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "We're very comfortable in that stadium. We understand what it takes to win there. We've won there. We've lost there. We've been in great games there."

The Ravens hope to add another classic chapter to the rivalry this Sunday, and here's a look back at the five best moments in Pittsburgh during the 19-year history of the matchup:

5. Jones' Stunning Punt Return (Nov. 18, 2012)

The Ravens desperately needed somebody to make a play in this Week 11 matchup, and return man Jacoby Jones was just the guy for the job. Jones was an X-factor throughout the Super Bowl season, and he pulled off some heroics in Pittsburgh with a 63-yard punt return for touchdown. Jones' punt return gave the Ravens a 10-7 lead and was the only touchdown on the day. The rest of the game was a classic defensive showdown as no other touchdowns were scored and Baltimore secured the 13-10 victory.

4. Shutout Victory To Open 2000 Season(Sept. 3, 2000)

The Ravens set the tone for their first Super Bowl run in the first week of the season. Baltimore shut out the Steelers at the old Three Rivers Stadium, and came away with a 16-0 victory. Running back Priest Holmes topped 100 rushing yards with a touchdown, and the Ravens debuted a dominant defense that would go down as one of the best in NFL history. 

3. Dominating Win Ends Steelers Hopes At Repeat (Dec. 24, 2006)

The Ravens handed the Steelers stockings filled with coal in this late-December matchup. Quarterback Steve McNair dismantled Pittsburgh's defense as he tossed three touchdowns in a 31-7 victory.  The loss knocked the Steelers out of playoff contention, and ended their hopes of repeating as Super Bowl champions. This lopsided Baltimore victory was also the final home game for former Pittsburgh Head Coach Bill Cowher.

2. Late-Game Comeback(Oct. 3, 2010)

Quarterback Joe Flacco and Head Coach John Harbaugh picked up their first win at Heinz Field in dramatic fashion. Flacco's 18-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh with just 32 seconds left on the clock gave the Ravens a 17-14 victory. The win was a breakout game for Flacco in the rivalry, as he demonstrated the ability to come-from-behind in a hostile Pittsburgh environment.

1.  T. Smith's Game-Winning Touchdown(Nov. 7, 2011)

The game-winning touchdown catch by Torrey Smith sent the Ravens sideline into jubilation and put them on a path to the first AFC North championship under Head Coach John Harbaugh. The rookie receiver caught the 26-yard touchdown with eight seconds remaining, giving the Ravens a 23-20 victory over the Steelers. The catch was memorable enough on its own – Smith beat the cornerback and fought through pass interference to make the snag – but it was particularly impressive because Smith had dropped a touchdown pass earlier in the drive. He shook off that drop and then capitalized on his shot at redemption. The capped off an improbable 92-yard final drive by the Ravens, who swept the Steelers that year. This was also the final time that Ravens legend Ray Lewis ever played in the classic rivalry.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Marlon Humphrey Undergoes Foot Surgery, Won't Be Out Long-Term

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey had an ongoing issue that will be operated on.
news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Talks Pros and Cons of Joint Practices

OBJ reacts to Ochocinco's statement that injuries cost Beckham a potential $200 million deal. John Harbaugh discusses coaches weighing the pros and cons of joint practices. 
news

Practice Report: Ravens Defense Turns Up the Heat on Commanders

David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh had Commanders QB Sam Howell on the run. Zay Flowers continued to shake defenders, but the first-team offense missed some shots.
news

Mailbag: How Will the Ravens Deploy Their Running Backs?

Does Ar'Darius Washington have a shot at the slot job? Who is winning the left guard battle? Will Del'Shawn Phillips have a defensive role?
news

Late for Work 8/16: Marlon Humphrey Says the Worst Part of Camp Is Trying to Guard Zay Flowers

'Good Morning Football' hosts discuss why Bengals should be concerned about Ravens. Odafe Oweh has a strong performance at joint practice.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Says Odell Beckham Jr.'s 'A Lot Faster Than People Give Him Credit For'

John Simpson made a strong case at left guard in the preseason opener. Patrick Ricard returns to practicing at fullback. Alex Collins' former teammates are mourning his passing and holding onto fond memories.
news

Practice Report: Ravens-Commanders Practice Gets Highly Competitive

Mark Andrews played with his usual fire. Zay Flowers cooked in 1-on-1 drills. Odell Beckham Jr. hauled in a deep pass. Odafe Oweh feasted with three sacks.
news

Late for Work 8/15: Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes Will Be 'Neck and Neck' in MVP Race

Pass rush remains the Ravens' biggest flaw, pundit says. 'Good Morning Football' looks back at the Ravens' last preseason loss.
news

Ravens Mourn the Passing of Alex Collins

Former running back Alex Collins had his two best NFL seasons in Baltimore in 2017 and 2018.
news

Ravens Sign Veteran DB DeAndre Houston-Carson

The Ravens have added another piece to their secondary with eight-year defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson.
news

Tyus Bowser Expected Back in Time for Week 1; Pepe Williams Undergoing Ankle Surgery

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis is 'real close' to returning but CB Rock Ya-Sin is a little further off.
news

Practice Report: J.K. Dobbins Makes Comfortable Return to Practice

J.K. Dobbins did individual drills and ran pass routes while getting up to speed during his first day of training camp practice.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising