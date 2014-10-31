5 Best Moments In Pittsburgh

The Ravens are heading back to Pittsburgh this week.
It's never easy playing at Heinz Field with the Terrible Towels waving and fans yelling in black-and-yellow, but the Ravens have enjoyed some memorable moments in Pittsburgh over the years.
"We're very comfortable in that rivalry," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "We're very comfortable in that stadium. We understand what it takes to win there. We've won there. We've lost there. We've been in great games there."
The Ravens hope to add another classic chapter to the rivalry this Sunday, and here's a look back at the five best moments in Pittsburgh during the 19-year history of the matchup:
5. Jones' Stunning Punt Return (Nov. 18, 2012)
The Ravens desperately needed somebody to make a play in this Week 11 matchup, and return man Jacoby Jones was just the guy for the job. Jones was an X-factor throughout the Super Bowl season, and he pulled off some heroics in Pittsburgh with a 63-yard punt return for touchdown. Jones' punt return gave the Ravens a 10-7 lead and was the only touchdown on the day. The rest of the game was a classic defensive showdown as no other touchdowns were scored and Baltimore secured the 13-10 victory.
4. Shutout Victory To Open 2000 Season(Sept. 3, 2000)
The Ravens set the tone for their first Super Bowl run in the first week of the season. Baltimore shut out the Steelers at the old Three Rivers Stadium, and came away with a 16-0 victory. Running back Priest Holmes topped 100 rushing yards with a touchdown, and the Ravens debuted a dominant defense that would go down as one of the best in NFL history.
3. Dominating Win Ends Steelers Hopes At Repeat (Dec. 24, 2006)
The Ravens handed the Steelers stockings filled with coal in this late-December matchup. Quarterback Steve McNair dismantled Pittsburgh's defense as he tossed three touchdowns in a 31-7 victory. The loss knocked the Steelers out of playoff contention, and ended their hopes of repeating as Super Bowl champions. This lopsided Baltimore victory was also the final home game for former Pittsburgh Head Coach Bill Cowher.
2. Late-Game Comeback(Oct. 3, 2010)
Quarterback Joe Flacco and Head Coach John Harbaugh picked up their first win at Heinz Field in dramatic fashion. Flacco's 18-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh with just 32 seconds left on the clock gave the Ravens a 17-14 victory. The win was a breakout game for Flacco in the rivalry, as he demonstrated the ability to come-from-behind in a hostile Pittsburgh environment.
1. T. Smith's Game-Winning Touchdown(Nov. 7, 2011)
The game-winning touchdown catch by Torrey Smith sent the Ravens sideline into jubilation and put them on a path to the first AFC North championship under Head Coach John Harbaugh. The rookie receiver caught the 26-yard touchdown with eight seconds remaining, giving the Ravens a 23-20 victory over the Steelers. The catch was memorable enough on its own – Smith beat the cornerback and fought through pass interference to make the snag – but it was particularly impressive because Smith had dropped a touchdown pass earlier in the drive. He shook off that drop and then capitalized on his shot at redemption. The capped off an improbable 92-yard final drive by the Ravens, who swept the Steelers that year. This was also the final time that Ravens legend Ray Lewis ever played in the classic rivalry.