5 Best Moments In Pittsburgh

4. Shutout Victory To Open 2000 Season(Sept. 3, 2000)

The Ravens set the tone for their first Super Bowl run in the first week of the season. Baltimore shut out the Steelers at the old Three Rivers Stadium, and came away with a 16-0 victory. Running back Priest Holmes topped 100 rushing yards with a touchdown, and the Ravens debuted a dominant defense that would go down as one of the best in NFL history.

3. Dominating Win Ends Steelers Hopes At Repeat (Dec. 24, 2006)

The Ravens handed the Steelers stockings filled with coal in this late-December matchup. Quarterback Steve McNair dismantled Pittsburgh's defense as he tossed three touchdowns in a 31-7 victory. The loss knocked the Steelers out of playoff contention, and ended their hopes of repeating as Super Bowl champions. This lopsided Baltimore victory was also the final home game for former Pittsburgh Head Coach Bill Cowher.

2. Late-Game Comeback(Oct. 3, 2010)

Quarterback Joe Flacco and Head Coach John Harbaugh picked up their first win at Heinz Field in dramatic fashion. Flacco's 18-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh with just 32 seconds left on the clock gave the Ravens a 17-14 victory. The win was a breakout game for Flacco in the rivalry, as he demonstrated the ability to come-from-behind in a hostile Pittsburgh environment.

1. T. Smith's Game-Winning Touchdown(Nov. 7, 2011)