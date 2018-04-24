5 Things That Could Affect Ravens' First-Round Pick





For perhaps the first hour of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Ravens will sit back in the war room and watch like everybody else. With the No. 16-overall pick, the Ravens will be mere spectators until their pick draws closer.

But whatever happens before they're on the clock will drastically impact what Baltimore will do.

Here are five things that could affect the Ravens' first-round pick: 1) The run on quarterbacks, or lack thereof

There will definitely be some quarterbacks taken in the first five picks of this year's draft. Depending on how many, it could shake up the first round.

There could be as many as four quarterbacks taken with the first five picks by the Cleveland Browns (No. 1), New York Giants (No. 2), New York Jets (No. 3) and Denver Broncos (No. 5).

If one or two of those teams pass on signal-callers, however, it could spur a lot of trades by teams looking to move up to grab quarterbacks.

While USC's Sam Darnold seems like a lock in the top 5 and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield is getting a lot of late buzz, Wyoming's Josh Allen, UCLA's Josh Rosen and Louisville's Lamar Jackson are still wild-cards to a degree.

The more quarterbacks that go before Baltimore's No. 16 pick, the better. That is, unless the Ravens are interested in getting one themselves … 2) QB Lamar Jackson

The Ravens have been clear in saying they won't shy away from drafting a quarterback, and there's been reported connections with Jackson.

Baltimore has Joe Flacco as the starter heading into 2018, but could be looking to head in another direction in the years to come. Jackson is one of the most electrifying talents in the entire draft.

So, if he slides to the Ravens at No. 16, do they take him? Or could the Buffalo Bills (No. 22), New England Patriots (No. 23), New Orleans Saints (No. 27) or Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 29) trade up for him?