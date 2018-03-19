5 Things to Know About Michael Crabtree

Mar 19, 2018 at 09:30 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

19_5ThingsToKnowAboutCrabtree_news.jpg


The Ravens inked Michael Crabtree to a three-year deal Friday night.

Here are five things to know about the veteran wide receiver:

1) He grew up in Dallas.

Crabtree was born in Dallas and attended Carter High School, which was the championship-winning team featured in "Friday Night Lights." Crabtree grew up idolizing longtime Dallas Cowboys cornerback Deion Sanders. Perhaps that's part of the reason why Crabtree also said he grew up a Ravens fan. Sanders came out of retirement to finish his career in Baltimore in 2004 and 2005.

"Ravens were my favorite team – maybe because of the hardnosed defense they used to have back in the day," Crabtree said. "I always was a tough kid growing up. I played safety; I thought I was Ed Reed at times."

2) He shook off Bob Knight to play football.

Crabtree played quarterback in high school, but was also a standout basketball player who averaged 20.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a senior. According to a New York Times feature, Crabtree briefly considered playing only basketball as a high school sophomore, but his father talked him into going to football practice for a week and he dropped the idea.

Still, he played A.A.U. basketball growing up, and once as he was inbounding a ball during a game, famous Texas Tech (formerly Indiana) basketball coach Bob Knight whispered to him, "Football or basketball?" Texas Tech offered him his first basketball scholarship before his junior season and had him as their top basketball recruit in 2006.

"I love basketball," Crabtree said. "I feel like I could have played basketball too. I just loved it. … I feel like I could've made it."

3) He was an absolute monster in college (and has a famous play on his resume).

Thankfully, Crabtree picked football, and it quickly became apparent that it was the right decision. In just two years, he set eight college football records.

Most came from an eye-popping redshirt freshman year in which he caught 134 passes for 1,962 yards and 22 touchdowns. That still stands as the most single-season receptions, yards and touchdowns catches for a freshman in NCAA history. He won the Biletnikoff Award (best wide receiver) both years in college.

Crabtree also has one of college football's most iconic plays/highlights, when, with eight seconds left, he caught a 28-yard pass along the sideline and shook off double coverage to get into the end zone and upset No. 1-ranked Texas.

Crabtree declared early for the draft and was selected by the San Francisco 49ers 10th overall. Despite his accomplishments, he was the second wide receiver off the board, following Maryland wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (Oakland Raiders) at No. 7.

4) He did the 'Crab Shake' for charity.

Crabtree's last name has always led to some creative celebrations. When he was in college, fans would make crab-claw gestures during games and the Texas Tech cheerleaders would do crab walks through the end zone when celebrating his touchdowns.

But the best may have been his "Crab Shake" dance, which originated in 2012 when he partnered with Ubisoft, the makers of the video game, "The Hip Hop Dance Experience" to create his own signature touchdown dance.

Every time he scored, Ubisoft donated to Crabtree's charity of choice, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Crabtree scored a career-high nine touchdowns that season.

Now that Crabtree is in the blue crab capital, the "Crab Shake" or something like it needs to be renewed.

5) He has some NFL rival cornerbacks.

Crabtree certainly isn't one to back down from a fight, and he has a couple high-profile rivalries under his belt. It just goes to show how a tough competitor can get under an opponent's skin.

As a member of the San Francisco 49ers, Crabtree battled with Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman throughout their time in the NFC West, capped off by Sherman’s rant after winning the 2013 NFC championship.

Then, when Crabtree was in the AFC West with the Oakland Raiders, he got into it with Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib on a couple of occasions. Talib grabbed and broke Crabtree's gold chain when the two went toe-to-toe in the regular-season finale in 2016. When they met again in 2017, Talib again ripped Crabtree's chain off his neck.

Crabtree piledrived Talib into the ground before a huge scuffle broke out and both player took swings at each other. They were each suspended by the league for two games.

All three players have since traded teams. Sherman is on the 49ers. Talib was traded to the Los Angeles Rams. The Ravens will play the 49ers and Rams in 2019.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: Thank Goodness Lamar Jackson Is Not a Colt

It's wild to think about what could've been this season.
news

Ravens Rule Out Seven Players Ahead of Colts Game

Odell Beckham Jr., Justice Hill, Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum, Odafe Oweh, Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Williams have all been ruled out.
news

Patrick Mekari Is the Ravens' 'Invaluable' Sixth Man

Patrick Mekari stepped in at left tackle and shut down one of the game's top defensive ends, Trey Hendrickson. Here's how he does it.
news

Jadeveon Clowney Feels Ready If Workload Increases

Nelson Agholor is focused on staying ready regardless of how often he's targeted. Mike Macdonald doesn't believe penalties will continue to be an issue for Justin Madubuike. Arthur Maulet's experience playing nickel corner could be needed in Week 3.
news

The Zay Flowers-Lamar Jackson Connection Is Growing Strong

Stingy first-quarter defense is helping the Ravens start fast. Lamar Jackson isn't looking back on Colts' pass during contract negotiations. John Harbaugh said the Patriots' blocked field goal strategy was brilliant. 
news

Anthony Richardson Made Lamar Jackson Feel Old

At the Combine, Anthony Richardson said he envisions himself as a blend of Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton. 
news

Eight Key Absences to Start Colts Week

The Ravens don't have WR Odell Beckham Jr., RB Justice Hill, OLB Jadeveon Clowney, CB Marlon Humphrey and more to start the week.
news

Mailbag: When Will Marlon Humphrey Return?

What is Odafe Oweh's injury status? A Colts matchup to watch. Will Ravens copy Patriots' new field-goal block play?
news

Ravens Place Ar'Darius Washington on Injured Reserve

The Ravens have also signed center Sam Mustipher to the 53-man roster.
news

Ravens Eye View: Breaking Down Lamar Jackson's Gem in Cincinnati

Lamar Jackson was poised behind a strong offensive line in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Bengals.
news

Marcus Williams Won't Have Surgery, Should Return This Season

Safety Marcus Williams is in the rehab process for his pectoral injury, but will not go on injured reserve. John Harbaugh did not give an update on Odell Beckham Jr. or Odafe Oweh.
news

Geno Stone Makes the Best Play of His Career, Then Gets Trolled By Teammates

Ravens safety Geno Stone perhaps could have scored a 98-yard interception return touchdown if he had followed his blockers.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising