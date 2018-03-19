5 Things to Know About Michael Crabtree





The Ravens inked Michael Crabtree to a three-year deal Friday night.

Here are five things to know about the veteran wide receiver:

1) He grew up in Dallas.

Crabtree was born in Dallas and attended Carter High School, which was the championship-winning team featured in "Friday Night Lights." Crabtree grew up idolizing longtime Dallas Cowboys cornerback Deion Sanders. Perhaps that's part of the reason why Crabtree also said he grew up a Ravens fan. Sanders came out of retirement to finish his career in Baltimore in 2004 and 2005.

"Ravens were my favorite team – maybe because of the hardnosed defense they used to have back in the day," Crabtree said. "I always was a tough kid growing up. I played safety; I thought I was Ed Reed at times."

2) He shook off Bob Knight to play football.

Crabtree played quarterback in high school, but was also a standout basketball player who averaged 20.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a senior. According to a New York Times feature, Crabtree briefly considered playing only basketball as a high school sophomore, but his father talked him into going to football practice for a week and he dropped the idea.

Still, he played A.A.U. basketball growing up, and once as he was inbounding a ball during a game, famous Texas Tech (formerly Indiana) basketball coach Bob Knight whispered to him, "Football or basketball?" Texas Tech offered him his first basketball scholarship before his junior season and had him as their top basketball recruit in 2006.