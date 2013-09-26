5 Things To Know About The Bills





It's a new era in Buffalo, as Doug Marrone took over for Chan Gailey as the 16th head coach in team history. Marrone had never been an NFL head coach prior to joining the Bills, and he accumulated a 25-25 record during his four seasons as the top man for Syracuse. Marrone, a former NFL offensive lineman, is known for being a good offensive mind. He was the New Orleans Saints' offensive coordinator from 2006-2008 under Sean Payton, but then left in 2009 to return to his alma mater Syracuse as the head coach.

3. They Nearly Knocked Off The Patriots

Don't write off Buffalo. With their rookie quarterback and new head coach, Buffalo went into New England in the season opener and almost knocked off the Patriots. The Bills led for nearly the entire second half before Tom Brady led the Patriots down the field in the final minute to set up a game-winning field goal by Stephen Gostkowski. The late field goal ruined a near-stunning upset to open the Bills' season, but that game is also a reminder that Buffalo was very close to knocking off one of the AFC's elite teams.

4. Leaky Run Defense

The Ravens are looking to get their running game established, and this may be the week to do it. The Bills have struggled to stop the run this year, giving up an* *average of 145.8 rushing yards per game, second worst in the NFL. The Bills have allowed an average of 5.0 yards per rushing attempt. They are dealing with some injuries to their defensive front, including defensive tackles Alex Carrington (quad), Kyle Williams (achilles) and Marcell Dareus (ankle), and the Ravens may look to exploit them on the ground.

5. They Are Banged Up