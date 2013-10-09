5 Things To Know About The Packers





A-Rod Is Still Really GoodUnless you've been living under a rock, you know Aaron Rodgers has become one of the NFL's best quarterbacks. Rodgers has the fifth-best quarterback rating in the NFL (105.5) and blew up on the Washington Redskins in Week 2, throwing for 480 yards and four touchdowns. Rodgers has been kept under 300 yards in his last two games, but he can go off at any time. He is very accurate and moves well inside the pocket.

Packers Got A Run Game

Long known only for their passing game, Green Bay has developed more balance this season. They've thrown 152 times and run 106, which is even a bit more balanced than their opponents thus far. James Starks is averaging 5.5 yards per carry, which is tops in the NFL among running backs. Green Bay also drafted former Alabama standout Eddie Lacy in the second round, and the power back is averaging 3.9 carries per rush.

It's Cobb Season

Second-year jack-of-all-trades player Randall Cobb is Rodgers' favorite weapon these days. He's been targeted with a team-high 40 passes while the next closest is wide receiver Jordy Nelson with 30. Cobb leads the team with 25 catches and has an impressive 128 yards after the* *catch. Cobb is a shifty 5-foot-10 former quarterback/wide receiver/returner at Kentucky. He's not doing as much returning these days because of his receiving duties, which is good news for opponents.

Clay Won't Play

Green Bay was dealt a big blow last week when pass rusher Clay Matthews broke his thumb against the Lions. He hasn't been officially ruled out yet, but is expected to miss a month. Matthews is the emotional leader of the defense and one of its most feared players. He had a team-high three sacks through the team's first four games after recording 13 sacks last year.

Pass Defense Is The WeaknessGreen Bay has the fifth-ranked run defense, allowing just 86 yards per game. But their pass defense is the weakness. The Packers rank 26th in the NFL, allowing 288.8 yards per game. Green Bay's defensive backfield is anchored by two former undrafted players, cornerbacks Sam Shields and Tramon Williams. A lot of the damage was done in the first two weeks, however, by San Francisco's Colin Kaepernick and Washington's Robert Griffin III, who was throwing constantly because Washington was far behind.