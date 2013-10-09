5 Things To Know About The Packers

Oct 09, 2013 at 06:00 AM
09_5ThingsPackers_news.jpg


A-Rod Is Still Really GoodUnless you've been living under a rock, you know Aaron Rodgers has become one of the NFL's best quarterbacks. Rodgers has the fifth-best quarterback rating in the NFL (105.5) and blew up on the Washington Redskins in Week 2, throwing for 480 yards and four touchdowns. Rodgers has been kept under 300 yards in his last two games, but he can go off at any time. He is very accurate and moves well inside the pocket.

Packers Got A Run Game
Long known only for their passing game, Green Bay has developed more balance this season. They've thrown 152 times and run 106, which is even a bit more balanced than their opponents thus far. James Starks is averaging 5.5 yards per carry, which is tops in the NFL among running backs. Green Bay also drafted former Alabama standout Eddie Lacy in the second round, and the power back is averaging 3.9 carries per rush.

It's Cobb Season
Second-year jack-of-all-trades player Randall Cobb is Rodgers' favorite weapon these days. He's been targeted with a team-high 40 passes while the next closest is wide receiver Jordy Nelson with 30. Cobb leads the team with 25 catches and has an impressive 128 yards after the* *catch. Cobb is a shifty 5-foot-10 former quarterback/wide receiver/returner at Kentucky. He's not doing as much returning these days because of his receiving duties, which is good news for opponents.

Clay Won't Play
Green Bay was dealt a big blow last week when pass rusher Clay Matthews broke his thumb against the Lions. He hasn't been officially ruled out yet, but is expected to miss a month. Matthews is the emotional leader of the defense and one of its most feared players. He had a team-high three sacks through the team's first four games after recording 13 sacks last year.

Pass Defense Is The WeaknessGreen Bay has the fifth-ranked run defense, allowing just 86 yards per game. But their pass defense is the weakness. The Packers rank 26th in the NFL, allowing 288.8 yards per game. Green Bay's defensive backfield is anchored by two former undrafted players, cornerbacks Sam Shields and Tramon Williams. A lot of the damage was done in the first two weeks, however, by San Francisco's Colin Kaepernick and Washington's Robert Griffin III, who was throwing constantly because Washington was far behind.

Bonus Item: Road Woes?
Green Bay has lost its last four road games, dating back to last season. The Packers, who many pundits have tabbed as a Super Bowl contender, are a surprising 2-2 so far. Both of their losses came on the road in San Francisco and Cincinnati. The Packers had a 16-point lead in Cincinnati, but lost it down the stretch. Meanwhile, the Ravens have won 13-consecutive home games against the NFC dating back to 2006, the NFL's longest home winning stretch by one conference versus another.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Le'Veon Bell Elevated From P-Squad, Derek Wolfe Placed on IR

Le'Veon Bell is in position to make his Ravens debut. The Ravens did not activate Rashod Bateman or Miles Boykin to the 53-man roster.
news

Marquise Brown Isn't Running Scared After His Detroit Drops

After three potential touchdowns went off his hands in Detroit, Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown says he's moving on to the next play.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Broncos

Baltimore is going against the NFL's top defense in points allowed and a quarterback who has the second-highest completion percentage in the league.
news

70 Yards? Justin Tucker Takes Aim at His Own Record in Denver

Can perfect conditions in Denver's Mile High thin air give Justin Tucker the boost he needs for another record?
news

Justin Tucker Boosted to a 99 on 'Madden 22'

After his record-setting 66-yard field goal, now is the time for gamers to test the limits of their kicking with Justin Tucker.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Broncos

The Ravens will head to Denver to take on the unbeaten Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson (Back) Sits Out Wednesday

Lamar Jackson was reportedly held out for 'general soreness' while other veterans also got a day off. Derek Wolfe is still not back on the field.
news

Lamar Jackson Is Airing It Out, And Soon Getting Another Weapon

Lamar Jackson is coming off one of his best games passing in Detroit, in which he read zone coverages well and pushed the ball down the field. Now he's set to get Rashod Bateman back.
news

Mailbag: How Impactful Will Rashod Bateman's Return Be?

What's up with the tackling issues at inside linebacker? Why so few carries for Ty'Son Williams and when could we see Le'Veon Bell? Could Justin Tucker top his own record in Denver? 
news

Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin Return to Ravens Practice

Baltimore will have two more wide receivers in the stable soon, as both players are able to begin practicing again.
news

What Mink Thinks: Ravens Have the Intangibles to Go Far

Baltimore's injuries have taken a permanent toll on this season, but some of those unquantifiable attributes could make up for them.
news

Josh Bynes Joins 53-Man Roster; Nate McCrary Returns to Ravens Practice Squad 

After a month in Denver, the Ravens are bringing back the undrafted rookie running back.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising