5 Things To Know About Tony Jefferson

3) He claims he was visited by a ghost

In the 2015 season, the Arizona Cardinals had back-to-back games in Detroit and Pittsburgh, so they decided to stay in the area between games instead of flying home. That's when Jefferson claims he was visited by a ghost while staying at the team hotel – The Greenbrier in West Virginia. The Greenbrier Ghost is a classic story in ghost lore. Here's Jefferson's tale:

"One day I was in my room. It was about to be curfew. I was hearing a knock on my door, I thought it was my teammates so I went and opened the door, but it was coming from my closet. I opened it and there was nothing in there. I go sit back down on my bed and I hear little whispers. I'm like, 'Bro, stop playing! Who's in here?' It sounded like a girl. I got really scared, so I slept with all the lights on every night. I was just glad I was alive."

4) He's a West Coast guy

The farthest east Jefferson has ever lived is Oklahoma, where he played for three years with the Sooners. Jefferson grew up in San Diego, then spent the first four years of his NFL career in Arizona. Jefferson certainly isn't experienced with snow, so when it dumped on Maryland earlier this week, new teammate (and a San Diego guy himself) Eric Weddle picked him up at his hotel to drive him to work. Jefferson, his parents and three siblings grew up in his grandmother's house, and his parents still live there. Jefferson is eager to move his parents out now that he got his new deal.

5) He's a big fan of In-N-Out Burger And Mexican Food

It seems Jefferson likes his unhealthy foods. Last offseason, as Cardinals players were departing for their summer break, Strength and Conditioning Coach Buddy Morris called Jefferson fat. He had gotten up to 216 pounds and had 13 percent body fat. At that point, Jefferson decided to dedicate himself. He was up at 4 a.m. for runs, then would go to 24-Hour Fitness and work out. At 6 p.m. every night, he'd go box. He also had to change his diet. He went through two "hell weeks" where he ate the same things nearly every day: boiled eggs and bananas for breakfast, a Caesar salad from the Cheesecake Factory for lunch and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, scrambled eggs and bacon for dinner. He reported to training camp at 200 pounds and six percent body fat, and it helped him have a breakout season – particularly in coverage.

"It was rough, because I live across the street from In-N-Out, and you can smell In-N-Out from my house," Jefferson told USA Today. "But I had the right mindset. I think it made me mentally strong, and it helped with life in general, fighting through things.

"Basically, I said, 'You need to stop playing around. You're wasting your career. It's already been three years. You're still a bottom-seed guy and nobody is willing to give you the contract you think you're capable of [receiving].'"