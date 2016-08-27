5 Things To Watch vs. Detroit Lions

Aug 27, 2016 at 07:00 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

27_5things_news.jpg


Joe Flacco's First Hit

The biggest story in the third preseason game is the return of quarterback Joe Flacco to game action. Flacco has had as smooth a return from knee surgery as could be possibly hoped, and playing in a game is the final piece to the puzzle. It's Flacco's chance to feel live pressure, and possibly get hit, for the first time in nine months, and even he's curious to see how he'll respond. Does Flacco shy away from contact? Does he still step and throw into the teeth of an oncoming rush? Not only is Flacco looking to get over any mental or physical hurdle, but he's also looking to have a good outing to instill momentum and confidence in the offense.

Will Terrell Suggs Or Breshad Perriman Suit Up?

Head Coach John Harbaugh said wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. won't play against the Lions, but there's no final word on linebacker Terrell Suggs or wide receiver Breshad Perriman. Suggs suffered his Achilles injury months before Smith and returned a week earlier. If the Ravens feel it would be beneficial for Suggs to knock some of the rust off, they could give him a limited number of snaps Saturday night. The Ravens want to get Perriman as many reps as possible, but he was still not practicing at 100 percent earlier this week, so it's a matter of whether doctors clear him.

Scheming Starting Defense

The Ravens' first-team defense has yielded long drives to open each preseason game thus far. The run defense has been somewhat shaky, and Baltimore would like to clean that up before heading into the regular season. The secondary will get another test versus Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and the pass rush will be unleashed. The Ravens defense hardly schemed the first two preseason opponents, but it watched film this time around.

Impact Of Veteran Additions

Tight end Benjamin Watson and wide receiver Mike Wallace will have prominent roles in the Ravens offense this year. While they have shined in training camp practices, Watson and Wallace didn't play in the preseason opener and didn't make a catch in the second preseason game in Indianapolis. Now that Flacco will be on the field, expect to get a first taste of what the veteran additions offer.

Running Back Rotation

Offensive Coordinator Marc Trestman said he wants to get all four running backs involved in the game as the team is still trying to determine how it will juggle Justin Forsett, Buck Allen, Terrance West and rookie Kenneth Dixon. There hasn't been a clear winner to come out of the pack. Considering that the third preseason contest is the most like a regular-season game, it will be the best litmus test for the group.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens' Aim for Passing Game Improvements Won't Slow Without Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson's absence from training camp won't keep the Ravens from chasing improvement in their passing offense.
news

News & Notes: Attendance Report From Day 1 of Training Camp

Cornerback Anthony Averett hasn't yet passed his conditioning test. Bradley Bozeman is 'chasing perfection' on his snaps. Marlon Humphrey explains why he got the vaccine. Defenders thrilled to have Tavon Young back.
news

Practice Report: Trace McSorley, Tyler Huntley Shine With Lamar Jackson Out

Bradley Bozeman had a tough start with his snaps. Marquise Brown started hot. Sammy Watkins makes tough catches.
news

Mailbag: How Good Will the Offensive Line Be This Year?

Keep an extra wide receiver or tight end/fullback? Should we expect any more free-agent signings? What kind offense should we expect?
news

News & Notes: Nick Boyle's Return Delayed By Knee Clean-Up Procedure

The Ravens are in the 90-percent range of COVID-19 vaccination rate. Tyus Bowser responds to questions about Baltimore's pass rush. 
news

Lamar Jackson Will Change His Jersey Number If He Wins a Super Bowl

Lamar Jackson's preferred jersey number is 1, but he was given No. 8 in college and stuck with it.
news

Lamar Jackson Gives Update on His Contract Situation

Quarterback Lamar Jackson said a contract extension is 'hopefully coming soon' and he is having some direct talks with Eric DeCosta.
news

Training Camp Competition: Safety

Baltimore's starting duo is back for another run together, but who are the top reserves?
news

SociaLight: Ravens Male Cheerleaders Compete on 'Beat Shazam' With Jamie Foxx

Male cheerleaders Ray and Melvin showed off their moves on the TV game show.
news

Former Ravens Cheerleader Is in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Summer Wilson is one of 13 "Swim Search" models who will be in the historic magazine, which hits shelves today.
news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Sign Justin Houston?

Which newcomer will make the biggest impact in 2021? Will the Ravens deploy the 'Mauler Package'? What's the best part of training camp?
news

Late for Work 7/21: A Word of Caution for Ravens' Upgraded Offense

Ravens' offensive weapons ranked in the top half of the NFL. A surprise pick for Ravens' most important position battle of training camp. Lamar Jackson gets the nod over Kyler Murray on GMFB. Developers have big plans for the area around M&T Bank Stadium.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising