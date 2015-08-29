5 Things To Watch vs. Redskins

The Ravens' starting offense marched 16 plays for a touchdown in the preseason opener, but their two drives in the second game both ended with interceptions. Quarterback Joe Flacco said he wants the offense to gain confidence as it rolls toward the regular season. He said he doesn't want there to be any doubt that the Ravens will go into Denver and "light it up." The offense doesn't need to score every drive, but it needs to move the chains and not turn the ball over.