5 Things You May Not Know About Joe Flacco

Jul 10, 2013 at 08:45 AM
10_Flacco5Things_news.jpg


It's July and there's not too much going on before training camp.

Thus, it's time to dig into the files of some of the Ravens' most popular players to see what fans may or may not know about their favorites. 

First up is quarterback Joe Flacco:

He wanted to play college baseball

Coming out of high school, one of the big questions Flacco had for colleges during his recruitment was whether they would let him play baseball if he wanted to. He still wanted to play baseball when he transferred from Pittsburgh to Delaware, but the school wasn't on board with his idea.

He used to ride the bench

Before he went to the University of Delaware, Flacco played at the University of Pittsburgh. He redshirted as a freshman in 2003, then was Tyler Palko's backup in 2004. That season, he had just as many punts as completions (one of each), and had more rushing attempts (six) than passes (four).

Some not-so-interesting hobbies

Last year, the Ravens offensive linemen were trying to come up with a Christmas gift idea for Flacco. They asked him what he does in his time off. Flacco responded, "I hang out in my basement." So the linemen pitched in to get him a pinball machine for his basement. He also likes to collect game balls, especially ones from Breast Cancer Awareness week with the pink ribbon.

He comes from a big, athletic family

Joe is the oldest of six Flacco kids. Next is Mike, who spent three years in the Baltimore Orioles' minor league system. Then there's John, a redshirt junior wide receiver on Stanford's football team. Brian is a wrestler. The lone sister, Stephanie, is a field hockey and basketball star at Audubon High School. Youngest brother, Tommy, is a rising senior quarterback who is starting to draw Division I attention.

He used to live with his folks, and a Tom Brady poster

Flacco says he wasn't really a fan of one specific team growing up. He was a Joe Montana admirer, and even tied his postseason record with 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions. But according to Flacco's college coach, K.C. Keeler, Flacco spent his first two NFL offseasons at his parent's house in New Jersey, where he shared a room with his brother that had a Tom Brady poster on the wall.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Is Josh Oliver Standing Out as Third Tight End?

Which undrafted player is standing out most? Any update Ronnie Stanley and who would cover left tackle?
news

Brendon Ayanbadejo: Carl Nassib Is the 'Right Guy to Carry the Torch'

Pro Bowl special teamer Brendon Ayanbadejo was an outspoken advocate for equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community during his time with the Ravens.
news

Ravens Will Have Two Joint Practices With Carolina Panthers

The Panthers will host the Ravens at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. for two practices leading up to their preseason game on Aug. 21.
news

It's 'Go-Mode' for Lamar Jackson, As Offseason Work Won't Stop

As the NFL heads into its summer break, quarterback Lamar Jackson plans to get together with his receivers to continue their practice momentum. 
news

John Harbaugh Is 'Really Pleased' With Reshaped Offensive Line

Head Coach John Harbaugh believes Kevin Zeitler and Alejandro Villanueva will be a 'formidable tandem' on the right side and the left guard competition looks strong.
news

Lamar Jackson Is More Concerned With His Legacy Than His Contract

Last year's playoff loss, and the ones before it, don't sit well with Lamar Jackson. He knows he'll get paid so his focus remains on bringing home a Super Bowl.
news

Practice Report: 10 Observations From Day 2 at Minicamp

Lamar Jackson had perhaps his sharpest practice yet, especially deep to Sammy Watkins. Tight end Josh Oliver saw a lot of work.
news

Mailbag: Will J.K. Dobbins Be a Bell Cow Running Back?

How much of an impact are coaches Tee Martin and Keith Williams making? Any more under-the-radar deals coming? Will Tyus Bowser's role change? How has Ben Mason looked?
news

J.K. Dobbins Is Keeping a Chip on His Shoulder

The Ravens' second-year running back is poised to become a star, but he's still finding extra motivation.
news

Practice Report: 10 Observations From Day 1 at Minicamp

The Ravens secondary came up with multiple interceptions. Rashod Bateman had a busy day. Sammy Watkins made the prettiest catch of the day.
news

Tavon Young Returns to Practice After Knee Injury

Coming off another season-ending knee injury, cornerback Tavon Young is back on the field.
news

Devin Duvernay Is Expecting 'Great Things' in Year 2

After a season with 20 catches for 201 yards, Devin Duvernay could have an elevated role in 2021.
Advertising