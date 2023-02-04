50 Words or Less: Next Season Will Present Opportunity for These Young Players 

The NFL news cycle keeps churning. The Super Bowl is next weekend, the Combine is later this month, and the offseason coaching carousel continues to spin.

Here are my thoughts on the Ravens in early February, all in 50 words or less:

David Ojabo is a player I'm excited to see more of next season. Not even 12 months have passed since Ojabo his Achilles injury at his Pro Day. His potential to help the pass rush could be vital, particularly if pending free agent Justin Houston doesn't return.

The 2023 season will also be pivotal for Ben Cleveland, a third-round pick in 2021. Starting left guard Ben Powers may depart during free agency. It would help Cleveland, and the Ravens, if he seizes an opportunity the way Powers did.

The Ravens are doing the right thing, casting a wide search for their next offensive coordinator. Since 2017, every Super Bowl participant finished in the top 10 in passing offense that season. To win big, Baltimore needs a coordinator who helps the passing attack reach the next level.