50 Words or Less: Next Season Will Present Opportunity for These Young Players 

The NFL news cycle keeps churning. The Super Bowl is next weekend, the Combine is later this month, and the offseason coaching carousel continues to spin.
Here are my thoughts on the Ravens in early February, all in 50 words or less:
David Ojabo is a player I'm excited to see more of next season. Not even 12 months have passed since Ojabo his Achilles injury at his Pro Day. His potential to help the pass rush could be vital, particularly if pending free agent Justin Houston doesn't return.
The 2023 season will also be pivotal for Ben Cleveland, a third-round pick in 2021. Starting left guard Ben Powers may depart during free agency. It would help Cleveland, and the Ravens, if he seizes an opportunity the way Powers did.
The Ravens are doing the right thing, casting a wide search for their next offensive coordinator. Since 2017, every Super Bowl participant finished in the top 10 in passing offense that season. To win big, Baltimore needs a coordinator who helps the passing attack reach the next level.
Eric Bieniemy is an intriguing name who's reportedly on Baltimore's radar. Some people don't believe Bieniemy will ever get a shot as an NFL head coach unless he escapes Andy Reid's shadow. To me, that's unfair considering Bieniemy's resume. However, Bieniemy may view Baltimore as an interesting opportunity.
Even if Powers leaves, there's reason to believe Baltimore's offensive line will remain one of the NFL's best. Ronnie Stanley should be even healthier, Tyler Linderbaum will have a year of NFL experience, and Kevin Zeitler and Morgan Moses are dependable vets playing at a high level.
With the Ravens in the market for cornerbacks, a prospect to track is Kyu Blu Kelly of Stanford, who's having a big week at the Senior Bowl. Kelly went to Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, the same school that produced Stanley.
After watching last year's Super Bowl, Calais Campbell felt his competitive juices flowing and announced he would play in 2022. I still don't think Campbell is ready to retire. My guess is he takes another shot at a Lombardi Trophy and gets the 100 career sacks he covets.
Wide receiver is another hot draft target for the Ravens, and Zay Flowers of Boston College was a practice standout this week at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Expect more mock drafts to link Flowers with the Ravens.
It was significant that Head Coach John Harbaugh said Rashod Bateman will be "up and running" this offseason after foot surgery. The Ravens averaged 33.0 points in their first three games before Bateman's Week 4 injury. They never reached 30 points the rest of the season.
I'm all about watching Tyler Huntley enjoy the Pro Bowl Games. As a first-team All Pac-12 quarterback in 2019, he should've been drafted out of Utah in 2019, but he wasn't. Win or lose, he's a standup guy who never makes excuses. Have yourself a nice weekend, Snoop.