50 Words or Less: Marlon Humphrey Might Be Having His Best Season

Kyle Hamilton's strong play over the past few weeks has been impressive after a rocky start. Now he's earning consistent snaps and making plays as a versatile safety who often plays nickel. Having a savvy mentor at safety like Chuck Clark has surely helped Hamilton's growth.

Isaiah Likely figures to be an important piece of the offense even when Mark Andrews returns. Jackson loves throwing to tight ends, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman loves using them. With Rashod Bateman lost for the season, there's even more opportunity for Likely's role to expand.

The push that defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (3.5 sacks) is getting up the middle has been a key to Baltimore's pass rush. The Ravens, who had 34 sacks last season, already have 27 with eight games left to play. Madubuike has been part of that pass rush surge.