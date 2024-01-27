50 Words or Less: Are the Ravens a Team of Destiny?

It's a dream matchup in Sunday's AFC Championship between the Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

The first AFC title game in 53 years in Baltimore is going to be electric.

Here are my thoughts, all in 50 words or less:

The phrase around Baltimore before their 2012 AFC Championship game in New England was that the Ravens were a "team of destiny." They were forged by the prior years' losses. They were hot. It was their time. I get a lot of the same feelings about the 2023 Ravens.