50 Words or Less: One of John Harbaugh's Greatest Hiring Strengths 

As the Ravens continue their search for the next offensive coordinator, with the backdrop of conference championship games being played, here are my thoughts, all in 50 words or less:

One of John Harbaugh's greatest strengths is he's a perpetual learner. He's always striving to get more information, look at different ways to improve. That's part of his process during his exhaustive offensive coordinator search. "What kind of ideas come up in these interviews?" Harbaugh excitedly said last week.

Harbaugh isn't hurrying to beat the hiring rush. He's more interested in getting it right. Three hot names linked to Baltimore, the Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy, Eagles' Brian Johnson and 49ers' Bobby Slowick, are still in the playoffs, so the Ravens cannot submit interview requests. The search may heat up soon.

Harbaugh's last two coordinator hires, Mike Macdonald and Greg Roman, certainly were among his hits. Roman was the offensive architect of some of the Ravens' best offenses in franchise history. In his first year, Macdonald led a top-10 defense that rounded into one of the league's best by season's end.

The Ravens' reported interviews so far have skewed towards pass game coordinators and quarterback coaches that suggest a shift toward a more aerial attack moving forward. Improving that is paramount. But the key will be marrying the passing game with what Baltimore will continue to do on the ground.