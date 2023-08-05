50 Words or Less: Ravens Defense Has Numerous Potential Breakout Stars

Aug 05, 2023 at 09:35 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

MADUBUIKE50

We're in the thick of Ravens training camp with Baltimore's first preseason game a week away.

Here are my thoughts, all in 50 words or less:

The Ravens have a powder keg of potential breakout stars for the 2023 season, particularly on defense. Not all of them are going to boom, but even if some do and the rest provide quality starter-level play, Baltimore will win a lot of games. Let's go down the list.

Justin Madubuike's sack production has at least doubled each of his first three seasons. If the defensive tackle doubled again, it would be 11 sacks. That's lofty, but Madubuike has the tools and I like his mentality. He said he keeps scratching out his 2023 goals and making them higher.

Patrick Queen is in a similar situation. Also entering a contract year, Queen is looking to earn a hefty payday, and we've seen him make the kind of plays that get paid. Queen wants to put the league on notice, and a full year next to Roquan Smith will help.

Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo are freakish athletes who are getting the tools from new coach Chuck Smith to take their game to the next level. I talked with both this week and they are extremely hungry. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Oweh is having a "stellar" camp so far.

Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton could both make the Pro Bowl this year. Williams is playing with a ton of swagger and Hamilton has looked like a natural in his altered role. Big plays have been few and far between for the first-team offense in camp because of these two.

The defense's potential Achilles heel is at cornerback, where the Ravens are trying to determine their starter opposite Marlon Humphrey (Rock Ya-Sin or Jalyn Armour-Davis) and who will play the slot. Maybe there's enough promising options that one or two pan out. A weak spot would get picked on.

Todd Monken doesn't mince words. So when he said this week that the offense is "not really good right now," I took it as a wake-up-call. He's not going to sugarcoat anything for his players. The expectations are high for Monken and this offense, and he'll be demanding.

The Ravens are going to throw to their running backs much more this season. That's good news for J.K. Dobbins, but he needs to practice to take advantage. Dobbins is a capable pass catcher out of the backfield. Still, he'd help himself by getting in a groove with Lamar Jackson.

This upcoming week will be a big one to see the progress of a few critical pieces: Dobbins, Rashod Bateman (foot), fullback Patrick Ricard, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser. The Ravens are in way better shape health-wise than a year ago, but they need these players back soonish.

It's early, but the Ravens' 2023 draft class looks like a smashing hit. Zay Flowers is a dynamo. Trenton Simpson was all over the field before a soft-tissue issue popped up. Tavius Robinson is drawing praise with his physicality and hustle. Sala Aumavae-Laulu could be a Week 1 starter.

Related Content

news

50 Words Or Less: Thoughts on the Start to Ravens Training Camp

Early indications on Todd Monken's offense. Zay Flowers is worth the hype. Two defensive backs we should be paying more attention to.
news

50 Words or Less: Rashod Bateman Is Still a Crucial Player for Ravens

J.K. Dobbins can monitor the market and still get ready to ball. Running back depth is important, but 'The Bus' seems ready to roll. Still don't rule out Justin Houston.
news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Defense Should be Among NFL's Best

Justin Madubuike could be Baltimore's breakout player on defense. Training camp will help sort out the cornerback rotation.
news

50 Words or Less: Why Lamar Jackson's Deep Ball Will Improve

There's no issue with Odell Beckham Jr.'s take-it-slow approach. Some of Todd Monken's pillars of offense come through in the classroom.
news

50 Words or Less: Top Roster Concerns As Ravens Go on Break

The Ravens have salary-cap space to make more moves. The Lamar Jackson-OBJ chemistry is key.
news

50 Words or Less: Rock Ya-Sin Plans to Be a Cornerstone in Secondary

Rock Ya-Sin looks ready to roll. The players believe the pieces are already in place to win a Super Bowl. Todd Monken is excited about the tight group.
news

50 Words or Less: Best Roster in a While. Time to See It in Action

The Ravens are expected to have full attendance at minicamp. Time to see how the roster stacks up and what weaknesses will still need to be addressed.
news

50 Words or Less: Marcus Williams Could Be First Time Pro Bowler 

Quarterbacks Coach Tee Martin says Lamar Jackson will operate at the line of scrimmage more often. An unheralded outside linebacker enjoyed a strong Thursday practice. 
news

50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson's Aerial Show Is Ready for Takeoff

Patrick Queen's decision to report to OTAs is commendable. The Ravens need a lot more from their sophomores than rookies. 
news

50 Words or Less: Scheme Isn't the Only Thing Changing With Todd Monken's Offense

With OTAs starting this week, it's an important time for the offense to get up to speed. Don't overlook Nelson Agholor. Several defensive players motivated to have monster seasons.
news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Are Again One of the NFL's Hottest Teams

The narratives around the Ravens have changed in a hurry. A bold prediction for the 2023 season will hinge on a strong offseason.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising