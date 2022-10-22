50 Words or Less: Ravens Pass Rush Has Been Better Than Many Expected

After squandering another fourth-quarter lead, the Ravens (3-3) will look to bounce back at home against the Browns (2-4), who have dropped three straight.

It's a matchup between AFC North rivals in need of a victory. Here are my thoughts on Sunday's game, all in 50 words or less:

The Ravens are tied for 10th in the league in sacks (15). That's more than respectable and Justin Madubuike is bringing heat from inside, tied for the team lead in sacks (2.5) with Patrick Queen. The rush should get even better when Justin Houston and Tyus Bowser return.