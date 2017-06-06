7 Ravens Who Could Help Offset the Loss of Dennis Pitta

Jun 06, 2017 at 06:50 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

06_TE_news.jpg


Dennis Pitta and the Ravens were dealt a devastating blow in* *practice last week when the veteran tight end suffered the third hip injury of his career.

The full extent of the injury has not been made public, but The Baltimore Sun reported that the hip was dislocated and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Pitta could likely retire.

The Ravens will have a tough time replacing the 86 receptions Pitta logged last season, but here's a look at seven players who could help offset his production.

TE Benjamin WatsonStatus: Watson is still recovering from last year's torn Achilles; not practicing yet
2016 stats: Missed all 16 games

The Ravens signed Watson last season in part because Pitta's status was up in the air. Baltimore never got to see what Watson could do because he tore the Achilles in the preseason, but the 36-year-old tight end has been working diligently over the last several months to get back on the field. The best-case scenario is that Watson could return to his 2015 form where he caught 74 passes for 825 yards and six touchdowns.

TE Maxx WilliamsStatus: Williams is recovering from knee surgery; expected to return in training camp
2016 stats: 4 games, 0 catches

Williams was never fully healthy last year, and the team decided to place him on injured reserve after four games. Williams then underwent a complicated knee surgery that had never been performed on a professional football player, and he's spent the last eight months recovering. Head Coach John Harbaugh said he expects Williams on the field in training camp, and the former second-round pick said the knee is no longer a concern. Williams was a valuable receiving option as a rookie – 32 catches for 268 yards – and he could play a similar role this year.

TE Nick BoyleStatus: Boyle has been practicing all offseason
2016 stats: 6 games, 6 catches, 44 yards

The Delaware product missed the first 10 games for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing drugs, but he looks to be in line for a big role based on his involvement during OTAs. He's the best true blocking tight end on the roster, and he's flashed as a receiver during his first two seasons.

TE Crockett GillmoreStatus: Gillmore is healthy and practicing after dealing with multiple injuries last season
2016 stats: 7 games, 8 catches, 71 yards, 1 touchdown

Gillmore has been a popular target for quarterback Joe Flacco during Organized Team Activities (OTAs), and he's proven to be a valuable weapon when healthy. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound tight end is a sturdy blocker and reliable receiver, and the Ravens hope to keep him on the field after overcoming* *hamstring, back and shoulder injuries in his three NFL seasons.

TE Darren WallerStatus: Waller is currently not practicing, but Harbaugh has not been asked about his status
2016 stats: 12 games, 10 catches, 85 yards, two touchdowns

The converted receiver is the most athletic tight end of the bunch. He brings a great combination of size and speed, and he has the tools to be a mismatch problem in the passing game. Last year was Waller's first at tight end, and he had to deal with a steep learning curve. The expectation is for him to have a better grasp on the position this year, which could allow him to showcase all the skills he brings to the table. Waller's potential is clear, and he understands he has to put it all together this season.

RB Danny WoodheadStatus: Woodhead is a full practice participant after recovering from a torn ACL 
2016 stats: 2 games, 6 catches, 35 yards (with San Diego Chargers)

The Ravens signed Woodhead early in the offseason with the expectation that he would bring a new element to both the running attack and passing game. He's a valuable receiving threat out of the backfield, and Flacco has gone his way plenty of times in the OTAs practices open to the media. Woodhead caught 80 passes in 2015 when he was healthy, and he figures to be an important security blanket for Flacco.

WR Michael CampanaroStatus: Campanaro suffered a sprained toe in OTAs and will be out a "little while"
2016 stats: 3 games, 0 catches

A calf injury limited Campanaro's involvement last season, but he ultimately worked his way back to the active roster after spending time on the practice squad. The Ravens love what Campanaro can do as a slot receiver, but injuries have hindered him throughout his career. If Campanaro can stay healthy, he could be a valuable chain mover over the middle of the field.

