7 Ravens Who Could Help Offset the Loss of Dennis Pitta





Dennis Pitta and the Ravens were dealt a devastating blow in* *practice last week when the veteran tight end suffered the third hip injury of his career.

The full extent of the injury has not been made public, but The Baltimore Sun reported that the hip was dislocated and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Pitta could likely retire.

The Ravens will have a tough time replacing the 86 receptions Pitta logged last season, but here's a look at seven players who could help offset his production.

TE Benjamin WatsonStatus: Watson is still recovering from last year's torn Achilles; not practicing yet

2016 stats: Missed all 16 games

The Ravens signed Watson last season in part because Pitta's status was up in the air. Baltimore never got to see what Watson could do because he tore the Achilles in the preseason, but the 36-year-old tight end has been working diligently over the last several months to get back on the field. The best-case scenario is that Watson could return to his 2015 form where he caught 74 passes for 825 yards and six touchdowns.

TE Maxx WilliamsStatus: Williams is recovering from knee surgery; expected to return in training camp

2016 stats: 4 games, 0 catches

Williams was never fully healthy last year, and the team decided to place him on injured reserve after four games. Williams then underwent a complicated knee surgery that had never been performed on a professional football player, and he's spent the last eight months recovering. Head Coach John Harbaugh said he expects Williams on the field in training camp, and the former second-round pick said the knee is no longer a concern. Williams was a valuable receiving option as a rookie – 32 catches for 268 yards – and he could play a similar role this year.

TE Nick BoyleStatus: Boyle has been practicing all offseason

2016 stats: 6 games, 6 catches, 44 yards

The Delaware product missed the first 10 games for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing drugs, but he looks to be in line for a big role based on his involvement during OTAs. He's the best true blocking tight end on the roster, and he's flashed as a receiver during his first two seasons.

TE Crockett GillmoreStatus: Gillmore is healthy and practicing after dealing with multiple injuries last season

2016 stats: 7 games, 8 catches, 71 yards, 1 touchdown