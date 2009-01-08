83 Degreez: What's At Stake

Jan 08, 2009 at 12:38 PM
7Z4hRBt4_400x400
Tom Valente

Public Relations Manager

4df83d1a0d93464f9d33d6cb410b304f.jpg


Ravens tight end Daniel Wilcox is back with the latest edition of his *83 Degreez blog. This time, he talks about the tenor of the locker room and what it's like when you win a Super Bowl.*

And, we're back. What's up, Ravens fans? Thanks for checking back to the blog before we head to Nashville. You would think things are all crazy around here, but there's not that much more excitement than what we've had all year long. Nobody is playing around, because we know what's at stake. I feel like guys know we have the chance to do something great. You don't get these opportunities every year, so we want to take full advantage of it.

You can tell because guys all around are stepping up to the plate. From the Pro Bowlers to the practice squad guys to the coaches, everyone is bringing their work boots because we know how important this game it.

You can look at all the injured guys we have out there. Todd [Heap] maybe shouldn't have even played last week, but he sucked it up and went out there in Miami and played the whole game. [Derrick] Mason did the exact same thing. Ed Reed's got something. [Matt] Stover has a bad ankle. We're all just pushing through it, because nobody wants to let any of their brothers down. Everyone wants to be the man that does his job, so your teammate can make the play.

The thing with us this season is that everybody trusts each other fully. We've had to, because we've had so many guys on the second string that have been in the rotation, which has been critical because of the injuries and the crazy year we've had.

No bye. Short Weeks. Hurt players. It's all happened to us, but you know what? We shake all that off and just play football. Who cares? The Titans won't care that they've gotten rest with two byes.

Listen, football is football. It's all about who prepares the best. You could have three days to prepare or two weeks, but if you're better in those three days than the other team with two weeks, you'll come out victorious. You just have to strap up and play.

A quick aside about the fashion show my wife and I put on a few weeks ago… I thought it turned out great. It was my wife's first event with my foundation (Empowerment M.I.N.D.S.), and it is definitely going to grow. From the visual standpoint, it was an amazing event. Everything you saw was eye-catching, and it was like a real paparazzi red-carpet event. I had a lot of support from the models and my teammates. Todd Heap came out. Mark Clayton was there. A lot of guys showed up, which made it a good time.

Back to football… Coming back from the Miami win and seeing all the fans at the airport and back at the facility was pretty special. It reminded me of my second year in the league, when I was with Tampa. We won the Super Bowl that season, and I remember flying back from San Diego, and the plane went over our own stadium. It was packed to capacity. When we flew by the stadium, there were so many flashing cameras, it was like the Super Bowl kickoff all over again.

Then, we got on buses from the airport to the stadium, and cars were lining the sides of the highway the entire trip. Fans were spilling out with signs and cheering us on. It was a party from start to finish. It gave me goosebumps when I saw some of the fans that came out to the airport here in Baltimore. That makes you feel so good to have the support of your local fans.

So that's about it from me this week. When I was down in Miami, a Ravens fans asked me, "Hey man, when are we getting another blog? I like those things!" So, to him and the other fans that are reading, I have to thank you for your support of me and my teammates all year long. They have definitely been a 12th man for us all season. The crowd noise has been tremendous, and we know those Baltimore fans will turn out. Being from Atlanta, it was tough to get a full stadium, but that's never a problem at M&T.

I feel blessed to be a part of this organization and this fan base. I hope you all had a happy holidays and new year.

For us, we're taking things one week at a time. We're all Tennessee now, and with that focus, I hope we can give those fans something to welcome back to Baltimore this weekend.

- D. Wilcox #83

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Around the AFC North: Baker Mayfield Plans to Play Through Injury; Kareem Hunt Carted Off

T.J. Watt keeps coming up big as Steelers claw back to .500. The Bengals (4-2) have won back-to-back road games for the first time since 2015 and visit Baltimore in Week 7.
news

What the Chargers Said After Ravens' Blowout

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said his team simply 'lost to a really good team.' QB Justin Herbert said the Ravens showed some new wrinkles.
news

Late For Work 10/18: Biggest Statement Any Team Has Made This Year

Ravens' defense 'confused' Chargers QB Justin Herbert. Special teams performance gives perspective between the NFL's top and bottom NFL.
news

Ravens Defense Shuts Down High-Powered Chargers Offense

A stellar defensive performance by the Ravens was key to their one-sided victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. 
news

Ravens Show They Can Still Win on the Ground Too

All three Baltimore Ravens running backs scored touchdowns as the Ravens piled up 187 rushing yards against the Chargers' last-ranked defense.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Dominant Win Over Chargers

It was clear the Ravens' defense was hellbent on making the statement that it, too, could dominate an opponent as thoroughly as Lamar Jackson and the offense.
news

Rashod Bateman Makes Strong NFL Debut As a Chain-Mover

Rookie first-round wide receiver Rashod Bateman hauled in a 6-yard gain over the middle for his first NFL catch and finished with four first-down grabs.
news

Lamar Jackson Shrugs Off Breaking Dan Marino's Wins Record 

With his 35th regular season victory at age 24, Jackson surpassed Dan Marino as the youngest quarterback to reach that plateau. 
news

DeShon Elliott Has Career Game in Return From Injury

After missing two games with a quad injury, DeShon Elliott got his first career interception, a sack and more key stops in his return.
news

DeShon Elliott Active for Ravens, Mike Williams Playing for Chargers

Tyre Phillips, Alejandro Villanuva and Rashod Bateman are all active for the Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Uni Watch: Ravens vs. Chargers, Week 6

Here's the uniform combination the Ravens will wear for Sunday's 1 p.m. game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Ravens Move Rashod Bateman, Tyre Phillips to 53-Man Roster

Baltimore also activated running back Le'Veon Bell and offensive tackle Andre Smith from the practice squad.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising