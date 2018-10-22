A Frustrating Defeat for Jimmy Smith and the Ravens Defense

The tone for Smith's long day was set in the second quarter. With the game still scoreless, Smith rushed on a corner blitz and ran into the backfield untouched with a clear path to sack Brees. But Smith missed the tackle, allowing Brees to find Dan Arnold on a 10-yard completion. On the next play, Thomas beat Smith for a 32-yard reception.

Had Smith sacked Brees, it would have put the Saints in second-and-long, and perhaps that first touchdown drive never happens.

"I missed him," Smith said.

Later in that same drive, Smith was penalized for pass inference at the 1-yard line, although it looked like he collided with a Saints wide receiver who was trying to set a pick. On the next play, Brees found former Ravens tight end Ben Watson for the Saints' first touchdown.

Smith didn't agree with the pass interference call, but it was that kind of day for him, and for the Ravens' defense.

"I don't know about that one," Smith said. "If I'm running that way, and they have a designed rub route, and I accidently hit him, is that a penalty on me? That kept the drive alive and they ended up scoring on the next play. I didn't think I was in the wrong, but clearly I was. Honestly, we just didn't play the game we should've played on defense. I was accountable for a lot of that, I feel like."

Thomas said his matchup with Smith was a difficult challenge.

"Jimmy is a great competitor," Thomas said. "We were competing all day. I just executed on it (his touchdown). Drew had trust in me and I made a play."