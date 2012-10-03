A Purple Evening Rescheduled

The sixth annual A Purple Evening, an event dedicated to female fans of the Baltimore Ravens, has been rescheduled for Monday, Nov. 5. The M&T Bank Stadium event was previously scheduled to take place this coming Monday (10/8).

Due to the Baltimore Orioles' postseason berth – and with a potential home playoff game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards – M&T Bank Stadium would be unable to accommodate the 5,000 Purple members in the same capacity and to the standard of which the event is accustomed.

Tickets that have already been purchased for A Purple Evening remain valid and should be used for the Nov. 5 event.

*What: * A Purple Evening, the Ravens' sixth annual female fan event

When: Monday, Nov. 5 4-10 p.m.

Where: M&T Bank Stadium

1101 Russell St.

Baltimore, MD 21230

Other Information: For questions about tickets, please call the Ravens' Ticket Office at (410) 261-RAVE. For questions regarding media opportunities or event details, contact Katie Bollinger at (410) 701-4123.