 Skip to main content
Advertising

A Special Win, But Ravens Know There's a Long Way to Go

Oct 01, 2018 at 03:14 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

100118_SpecialWins

Just when it looked like John Harbaugh was going to break out some coach speak to a question about whether Sunday night's victory in Pittsburgh had any more meaning than your typical win, he couldn't hide his glee.

"I don't know … OK, yes. Yes. Yes, it does," Harbaugh said with a smile and laugh.

Harbaugh talked about the past two years in Pittsburgh, about how the Ravens left their hearts on the field both times in late-game losses. Those defeats had finality, but Baltimore's win Sunday night seem to exorcise some demons hanging over the team.

"In some ways, this can be the end, but it's also the beginning in terms of where we are going from here," Harbaugh said. "So, yeah, it's a pretty special win."

Baltimore survived a punch to the gut that left them tied at halftime after building an early 14-point lead, then dominated the second half defensively and offensively with time of possession.

It ended a three-game losing streak to their arch rivals. It put Baltimore (3-1) tied at the top of the AFC North with Cincinnati and drops the Steelers (1-2-1) to a tie in the bottom of the division with Cleveland.

The Ravens proved a lot on both sides of the ball. The Steelers had just 19 yards rushing, their lowest output at home since 1952, per NFL Network. On offense, the Ravens have now scored at least 20 points in 13-consecutive games dating back to last season, marking the NFL's longest active streak.

"The most balanced teams in this league usually have more success and have a chance to win late in the season, so that's where we're trying to be," safety Eric Weddle said. "This game right here was big. With Cincinnati winning, we had to come in here and continue winning."

But for as happy as the Ravens were about their victory, they weren't about to celebrate too much.

Terrell Suggs, the Ravens' 16th-year linebacker, can be his team's sharpest critic after a loss. After a win, the leader often mutes his excitement, and had a measured tone Sunday night.

"We got our third win of the season, first quarter of the season down, and we played a good game," Suggs said. "It's still a long season. We've started hot the last two years, and then we end up missing the playoffs. It's one game."

The Ravens started 2-0 last year before losing four of their next five. In 2016, the Ravens kicked off the year with three straight wins only to drop the next four. In what looks to be a tough AFC North this season, Baltimore doesn't have much breathing room.

"It's a good division game against a rival," Suggs said. "We know that we are going to see that team again, and we just have to continue to play winning football."

The Ravens have the Cleveland Browns up next, who could be 4-0 just as easily as they are 1-2-1. Their two losses have been by a combined six points and Sunday's defeat in Oakland was the result of some questionable refereeing.

Baltimore is plus-58 in net points through the first quarter of the season, the second-best mark in the NFL behind the Los Angeles Rams. But with three of the next four games on the road (Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina) and a tough home game against the Saints sandwiched in between, they can expect some close games.

On Monday, Harbaugh opened his press conference by immediately turning the page to the Cleveland Browns. He did revisit Pittsburgh once, saying it was a "big deal" because they all know the road to the AFC North crown often goes through Heinz Field.

But it's not a straight road, and it's one that will go to Cleveland this Sunday for the Ravens' third and final AFC North road test.

"We have to go to Cleveland, and the Cleveland team is playing really well with a rookie quarterback that's playing out of his mind right now and we have to figure out a way to stop those guys and win," Harbaugh said. "In Cleveland, I'm sure the place will be going crazy so, just like this place was going crazy. That'll be our focus, that'll be the way we'll look at it."

Related Content

news

Mark Andrews Stepped Up to Help During In-Flight Medical Emergency

Ravens TE Mark Andrews may have helped to save a woman's life with his diabetic testing kit.
news

Ravens Hire Zach Orr as New Defensive Coordinator

Head Coach John Harbaugh moved quickly to promote linebackers coach and former Ravens player Zach Orr.
news

Ravens Feel They Always Have Chance With Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson's teammates believe strongly that he will eventually lead the Ravens to a Lombardi Trophy.
news

Late for Work: Looking at Potential External Candidates for Next Defensive Coordinator

Travis Kelce on his pregame interaction with Justin Tucker: 'Not in a joking mood.' Pundit says Chiefs' early touchdowns got the Ravens offense off its game. Pro Football Focus names the Ravens' most improved player, early breakout candidate in 2024. A hypothetical trade scenario has the Ravens acquiring Brian Burns.
news

Mike Macdonald Leaves for Seahawks

The Ravens will look for a new defensive coordinator after two years with Mike Macdonald.
news

Mailbag: Why Didn't the Ravens Run More Against the Chiefs?

What's the plan at defensive coordinator if Mike Macdonald leaves? Why do the Ravens keep falling short in critical moments? What are the building blocks for 2024?
news

Late for Work: What Ravens Can Do to Have Better Opportunity to Dethrone Chiefs Next Season

Who is the early AFC North favorite: Ravens or Bengals? Mike Macdonald is reportedly a 'really, really strong candidate' for Seahawks' head coaching job. Four Ravens make ESPN's top 50 free agent rankings.
news

Ravens Eye View: What Happened to the Ravens Offense in AFC Championship Loss?

Here's a look at the film dissecting the Ravens' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.
news

Five Questions for Ravens as Offseason Begins

After falling one game short of reaching the Super Bowl, the Ravens face many key questions heading into the offseason.
news

Joe Hortiz Finalizes Deal to Become Chargers' General Manager 

Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz is leaving the Ravens to become general manager of the Chargers.
news

Patrick Queen, Other Ravens Talk About Pending Free Agency

Several key Ravens talk about their pending free agency decisions this offseason
news

Kevin Zeitler Is Finally Headed to His First Pro Bowl

The 12-year veteran guard will make his first, long overdue, trip to the Pro Bowl.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising