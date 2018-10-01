A Special Win, But Ravens Know There's a Long Way to Go

Terrell Suggs, the Ravens' 16th-year linebacker, can be his team's sharpest critic after a loss. After a win, the leader often mutes his excitement, and had a measured tone Sunday night.

"We got our third win of the season, first quarter of the season down, and we played a good game," Suggs said. "It's still a long season. We've started hot the last two years, and then we end up missing the playoffs. It's one game."

The Ravens started 2-0 last year before losing four of their next five. In 2016, the Ravens kicked off the year with three straight wins only to drop the next four. In what looks to be a tough AFC North this season, Baltimore doesn't have much breathing room.

"It's a good division game against a rival," Suggs said. "We know that we are going to see that team again, and we just have to continue to play winning football."

The Ravens have the Cleveland Browns up next, who could be 4-0 just as easily as they are 1-2-1. Their two losses have been by a combined six points and Sunday's defeat in Oakland was the result of some questionable refereeing.

Baltimore is plus-58 in net points through the first quarter of the season, the second-best mark in the NFL behind the Los Angeles Rams. But with three of the next four games on the road (Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina) and a tough home game against the Saints sandwiched in between, they can expect some close games.

On Monday, Harbaugh opened his press conference by immediately turning the page to the Cleveland Browns. He did revisit Pittsburgh once, saying it was a "big deal" because they all know the road to the AFC North crown often goes through Heinz Field.

But it's not a straight road, and it's one that will go to Cleveland this Sunday for the Ravens' third and final AFC North road test.