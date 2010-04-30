Added Pressure Will Help Secondary

PLEASE NOTE:The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed on BaltimoreRavens.com represent those of individual authors, and unless quoted or clearly labeled as such, do not represent the opinions or policies of the Baltimore Ravens' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives. Authors' views are formulated independently from any inside knowledge and/or conversations with Ravens officials, including the coaches and scouts, unless otherwise noted.
Late for Work 5/12: Pundit Says Ravens Are Runaway Favorite in AFC North
Calais Campbell talks about the important role his wife played in his decision to re-sign with Baltimore. The Ravens are poised to be a 'matchup nightmare' on offense and defense. Pundits expect several Ravens' draft picks to make an impact in 2022 and for years to come. Jarvis Landry continues to be linked to the Ravens.
Daniel Faalele Is Eager to Prove He's Not a Project
Head Coach John Harbaugh said he anticipates rookie offensive tackle Daniel Faalele playing this season.
Late for Work 5/10: What Is Chuck Clark's Future With Ravens?
Some teams believe injuries and conditioning are a concern with several of Baltimore's draft picks. Would the Ravens' run-oriented offense deter Jarvis Landry from signing? The case for signing cornerback James Bradberry. Pundit says the Ravens are 'must-see TV.'
Around the AFC North: Steelers Rookie Wide Receiver Looks Forward to Bringing Physicality
The 'door is closed' on Jarvis Landry returning to the Browns. The Bengals went heavy with drafting defensive backs.
Late for Work 5/9: NFL Execs Scrutinize Ravens' Draft Choices
NFL.com pundits agree the Ravens had the No. 1 draft. Ravens show dedication to improving the offensive line with their first-round selection of center Tyler Linderbaum.
Practice Report: First Impressions From Rookie Minicamp
Tyler Linderbaum shows athleticism and accuracy with snaps. Kyle Hamilton covers ground quickly with long strides. Travis Jones has impressive upper body strength.
Tyler Badie Grew Up Playing Football Down the Street From Ravens' Facility
Sixth-round running back Tyler Badie played youth football in Owings Mills down the street from the Ravens' practice facility.
Ravens Announce 17-Member Undrafted Rookie Class
The Ravens have six wide receivers among the 17 undrafted rookies they're bringing into Baltimore.
Eight Revelations From Eric DeCosta's 2022 Draft Review
General Manager Eric DeCosta pulled back the curtain on his thought process throughout the 2022 NFL Draft.
Late for Work 5/6: Ravens' 2022 Draft Draws Comparison to Landmark 1996 and 2018 Hauls
Analysts are having a hard time deciding who the Ravens' best pick was. Baltimore gets the only A grade among AFC North draft report cards. The Ravens-Bengals game in Cincinnati is one of the top 10 games to watch in 2022. Pundits still think the Ravens should trade for Deebo Samuel.
Ravens Sign Their First Draft Pick, Tyler Badie
The Ravens have inked sixth-round running back Tyler Badie, their first of 11 2022 draft picks.