AFC North and NFL Roundup: Week of Aug. 27-31





Thursday, Aug. 30

Harrison In Line To Play OpenerPittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison came off the physically-unable-to-perform list yesterday and the hope is that he will be ready to go for the regular season opener. He has been missed the last two weeks after having arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Moore Looking To Earn Spot

Cleveland Browns tight end Evan Moore is more of the bubble players hoping to earn a roster spot with a strong game in the preseason finale. The tight end has slipped to No. 4 on the depth chart, but the Browns signed him to a contract extension last season and would like to find a place for him. [Cleveland Plain Dealer]

Bengals Sign Veteran Center Faine

The Cincinnati Bengals signed veteran center Jeff Faine after top center Kyle Cook went down with a foot injury that put is season in jeopardy. Faine tried out with the Bengals on Tuesday and the team then signed him on Wednesday. Faine is heading into his 10th NFL season.

[Cincinnati Enquirer]

RB Westbrook Retires With Eagles

Longtime Philadelphia Eagles running back Brian Westbrook officially retired as a member of the Eagles on Wednesday. The former All-Pro played eight seasons with the Eagles and is the franchise leader with 9.785 yards from scrimmage. [SI.com]

Tuesday, Aug. 28

DeCastro's Not As Bad As First FearedWhen first-round pick David DeCastro went down with a knee injury in last week's preseason contest, some feared that the injury would at least end his season – if not threaten his career. But now it looks like the injury might not be as bad as expected, and returning this year is not out of question.

[Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Offensive Line Blocks Out Criticism

After a poor showing last week Eagles, the Cleveland Browns offensive line is focused on improving before they face the Eagles again in the regular season opener. "I expect a much better performance," Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas said about the upcoming rematch. [Cleveland Plain Dealer]

Cook Suffers Foot Injury

Starting center Kyle Cook could miss a considerable amount of time after suffering a foot injury in last week's preseason game against the Packers. Cook visited a foot specialist on Monday and now the Bengals are bringing in veteran Jeff Faine for a tryout to fill the void on the line. [Cincinnati Enquirer]

TE Hernandez Signs Five-Year Extension

The New England Patriots gave tight end Aaron Hernandez a new five-year contract worth $40 million on Monday. The deal comes a few months after the Patriots locked up their other tight end, Rob Gronkowski, through 2019. [SI.com]

Monday, Aug. 27

DeCastro Done For SeasonPittsburgh's top pick David DeCastro is done for the season after tearing his MCL in a preseason victory over the Buffalo Bills. The offensive guard was projected to be in the starting lineup and had been called one of the best interior line prospects to come out of the draft in years. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Weeden Working To Improve Grip

Browns rookie quarterback Brandon Weeden has struggled to hold onto the football so far this preseason, getting stripped three times in five quarters of action. Ball security has been a point of emphasis in recent practices after getting strip-sacked twice in their game on Friday. [Cleveland Plain Dealer]

Kirkpatrick Nears NFL Debut

Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Dre Kirkpatrick, the cornerback out of Alabama, is nearing his NFL debut after a knee injury has held him out of training camp. Kirkpatrick is expected to play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts and should be fully healthy by the regular season. [Cincinnati Enquirer]