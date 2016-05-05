AFC North Draft Pick Update

According to ESPN's Mel Kiper, the Ravens had the best 2016 draft of any team in the AFC North.
- Ravens: A
- Bengals: A-minus
- Steelers: B
- Browns: C
That said, the Ravens' rivals added a lot of talent that Baltimore will have to deal with.
Here's a look at how the other AFC North teams reloaded:
Cincinnati Bengals
- Round 1 (24): CB William Jackson III, Houston
- Round 2 (55): WR Tyler Boyd, Pittsburgh
- Round 3 (87): ILB Nick Vigil, Utah State
- Round 4 (122): DT Andrew Billings, Baylor
- Round 5 (161): G Christian Westerman, Arizona State
- Round 6 (199): WR Cody Core, Ole Miss
- Round 7 (245): S Clayton Fejedelem, Illinois
The Bengals didn't have a huge need at cornerback with starters Adam "Pacman" Jones and Dre Kirkpatrick returning, but they took one of the top playmaking cornerbacks in Jackson III anyway. Jackson III led the nation with 23 pass breakups and added five interceptions last season. The beauty of the selection for the Bengals is that they stole a player the Steelers reportedly wanted – one pick before Pittsburgh was on the clock. Cincy needed a wideout with Marvin Jones and Mohammed Sanu gone, and the Bengals added a highly productive pass catcher in the second round. Boyd is a possession receiver and savvy route runner who averaged 85 catches, 1,120 yards and seven touchdowns over his three seasons. Billings and Westerman were bargains in the fourth and fifth rounds, adding a pair of weight room warriors in the trenches.
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Round 1 (25): CB Artie Burns, Miami
- Round 2 (58): S Sean Davis, Maryland
- Round 3 (89): DT Javon Hargrave, South Carolina State
- Round 4 (123): OT Jerald Hawkins, Louisiana State
- Round 6 (220): OLB Travis Feeney, Washington
- Round 7 (229): WR Demarcus Ayers, Houston
- Round 7 (246): ILB Tyler Matakevich, Temple
The top priority was to address the secondary, and the Steelers did that with their first two picks. Burns will need some coaching to refine his technique, but has the size, speed and playmaking skills to shine. Davis is a local Maryland product who wowed scouts at the NFL Scouting Combine and had good college tape. He's versatile enough to play safety or corner. Hargrave is one of the more intriguing picks. It's a similar selection to the Ravens' pick of Brandon Williams in the third round in 2013. Hargrave is a thickly-built, explosive player who dominated at the lower college competition. He's more of a penetrating pass rusher than Williams, who has been a stout run defender.
Cleveland Browns
- Round 1 (15): WR Corey Coleman, Baylor
- Round 2 (32): DE Emmanuel Ogbah, Oklahoma State
- Round 3 (65): DE Carl Nassib, Penn State
- Round 3 (76): OT Shon Coleman, Auburn
- Round 3 (93): QB Cody Kessler, Southern Cal
- Round 4 (99): OLB Joe Schobert, Wisconsin
- Round 4 (114): WR Ricardo Louis, Auburn
- Round 4 (129): S Derrick Kindred, TCU
- Round 4 (138): WR Seth Devalve, Princeton
- Round 5 (154): WR Jordan Payton, UCLA
- Round 5 (168): OT Spencer Drango, Baylor
- Round 5 (172): WR Rashard Higgins, Colorado State
- Round 5 (173): CB Trey Caldwell, Louisiana Monroe
- Round 7 (25): ILB Scooby Wright III, Arizona
The Browns traded away from one of the top two quarterbacks, then moved back again from No. 8 to No. 15, all to stockpile a whopping 14 picks. They're subscribing to the theory that with more picks, there's a higher likelihood of hitting on someone. With Josh Gordon's status still up in the air, Cleveland needed a playmaking wide receiver. The Browns took the first wideout off the board with Coleman, who blazed the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds. He didn't run the whole route tree at Baylor, but if the Browns can get him the ball, he's dynamic. Ogbah and Nassib are tall, powerful edge rushers. Cleveland didn't get a quarterback until the third round. Kessler, who doesn't have a big arm but makes good decisions, will battle with Robert Griffin III and Josh McCown to be the starter.