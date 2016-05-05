AFC North Draft Pick Update





According to ESPN's Mel Kiper, the Ravens had the best 2016 draft of any team in the AFC North.

Ravens: A

Bengals: A-minus

Steelers: B

Browns: C

That said, the Ravens' rivals added a lot of talent that Baltimore will have to deal with.

Here's a look at how the other AFC North teams reloaded:

Cincinnati Bengals

Round 1 (24): CB William Jackson III, Houston

Round 2 (55): WR Tyler Boyd, Pittsburgh

Round 3 (87): ILB Nick Vigil, Utah State

Round 4 (122): DT Andrew Billings, Baylor

Round 5 (161): G Christian Westerman, Arizona State

Round 6 (199): WR Cody Core, Ole Miss

Round 7 (245): S Clayton Fejedelem, Illinois

The Bengals didn't have a huge need at cornerback with starters Adam "Pacman" Jones and Dre Kirkpatrick returning, but they took one of the top playmaking cornerbacks in Jackson III anyway. Jackson III led the nation with 23 pass breakups and added five interceptions last season. The beauty of the selection for the Bengals is that they stole a player the Steelers reportedly wanted – one pick before Pittsburgh was on the clock. Cincy needed a wideout with Marvin Jones and Mohammed Sanu gone, and the Bengals added a highly productive pass catcher in the second round. Boyd is a possession receiver and savvy route runner who averaged 85 catches, 1,120 yards and seven touchdowns over his three seasons. Billings and Westerman were bargains in the fourth and fifth rounds, adding a pair of weight room warriors in the trenches.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 1 (25): CB Artie Burns, Miami

Round 2 (58): S Sean Davis, Maryland

Round 3 (89): DT Javon Hargrave, South Carolina State

Round 4 (123): OT Jerald Hawkins, Louisiana State

Round 6 (220): OLB Travis Feeney, Washington

Round 7 (229): WR Demarcus Ayers, Houston

Round 7 (246): ILB Tyler Matakevich, Temple

The top priority was to address the secondary, and the Steelers did that with their first two picks. Burns will need some coaching to refine his technique, but has the size, speed and playmaking skills to shine. Davis is a local Maryland product who wowed scouts at the NFL Scouting Combine and had good college tape. He's versatile enough to play safety or corner. Hargrave is one of the more intriguing picks. It's a similar selection to the Ravens' pick of Brandon Williams in the third round in 2013. Hargrave is a thickly-built, explosive player who dominated at the lower college competition. He's more of a penetrating pass rusher than Williams, who has been a stout run defender.

Cleveland Browns

Round 1 (15): WR Corey Coleman, Baylor

Round 2 (32): DE Emmanuel Ogbah, Oklahoma State

Round 3 (65): DE Carl Nassib, Penn State

Round 3 (76): OT Shon Coleman, Auburn

Round 3 (93): QB Cody Kessler, Southern Cal

Round 4 (99): OLB Joe Schobert, Wisconsin

Round 4 (114): WR Ricardo Louis, Auburn

Round 4 (129): S Derrick Kindred, TCU

Round 4 (138): WR Seth Devalve, Princeton

Round 5 (154): WR Jordan Payton, UCLA

Round 5 (168): OT Spencer Drango, Baylor

Round 5 (172): WR Rashard Higgins, Colorado State

Round 5 (173): CB Trey Caldwell, Louisiana Monroe

Round 7 (25): ILB Scooby Wright III, Arizona