Around the AFC North: Draft Recap; Mel Kiper Gives B Grade to Every Rival

Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 1 (20) – QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Round 2 (52) – WR George Pickens, Georgia

Round 3 (84) – DE DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Round 4 (138) – WR Calvin Austin II, Memphis

Round 6 (208) – FB Connor Heyward, Michigan State

Round 7 (225) – ILB Mark Robinson, Mississippi

Round 7 (241) – QB Chris Oladokun, South Dakota State

"I liked Malik Willis a little bit more than Kenny Pickett, but I can't fault the Steelers for going with the local quarterback. My comp for Pickett? Some Derek Carr, some Andy Dalton. Teams can win with that. The important part is that the front office didn't have to move up to get him, so this is solid value in a strange draft when Pickett was the only signal-caller selected in the first two rounds. Wide receivers George Pickens and Calvin Austin III are nice replacements for JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington. Pickens is more of the Washington role -- he'll catch some fades down the sideline -- while the diminutive dynamo Austin will line up mostly out of the slot and rack up yards after the catch. Defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal looked like a future first-rounder at times in 2020, but he struggled for consistency last season. He has some versatility along the Pittsburgh front. Conner Heyward is my top-ranked fullback in the class, and he'll join his brother, Cam, in the yellow and black."

"Austin's a nice complement to Pickens in the early fourth round, and I projected Pittsburgh selecting Pro Bowler Cam Heyward's brother, Connor, in the sixth round ofmy seven-round mock draft as a fullback/H-back. Oladokun has the mobility and arm to work his way into a roster spot this year or next, if he ends up on the practice squad for 2022. The team needed depth on defense, as well, but since no selections were made on that side of the ball, you can bet they will try to land some undrafted rookie free agents."

"Loved the two receiver picks for Pittsburgh, the prospects themselves and when they were selected. Kenny Pickett ahead of Malik Willis was questionable. DeMarvin Leal is a classic Steelers defensive lineman who can learn from Cam Heyward and Stephon Tuitt. The later rounds didn't feature any steals."

Pro Football Focus: B+