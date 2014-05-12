AFC North Draft Roundup

Pittsburgh Steelers

1st Round: OLB Ryan Shazier, Ohio State

2nd Round: DE Stephon Tuitt, Notre Dame

3rd Round: RB Dri Archer, Kent State

4th Round: WR Martavis Bryant, Clemson

5th Round: CB Shaquille Richardson, Arizona

5th Round: OT Wesley Johnson, Vanderbilt

6th Round: ILB Jordan Zumwalt, UCLA

6th Round: DT Daniel McCullers, Tennessee

7th Round: TE Rob Blanchflower, Massachusetts

The Steelers hit every need they had, but not early. Cornerback, wide receiver and offensive line were seen as the big three. They waited until the mid-to-late rounds for each. Pittsburgh is still trying to retool an aging defense and will do so with one of the fastest linebackers in Shazier and a hulking defensive end in Tuitt, who can be impactful if healthy. The Steelers got the draft's fastest player in Archer, who ran a 4.26-second 40-yard dash. They got perhaps the biggest in McCullers, who stands in at 6-foot-7, 352 pounds. Bryant has the size-speed tools, but just one year of college production.

Cincinnati Bengals

1st Round: CB Darqueze Dennard, Michigan State

2nd Round: RB Jeremy Hill, LSU

3rd Round: DE Will Clark, West Virginia

4th Round: C Russell Bodine, North Carolina

5th Round: QB A.J. McCarron, Alabama

6th Round: OLB Marquis Flowers, Arizona

7th Round: WR James Wright, LSU

7th Round: CB Lavelle Westbrooks, Georgia Southern

There was debate about who the top cornerback in this year's draft was and some pundits had Dennard, who ended up being the third off the board at No. 24. Dennard doesn't have the ideal size, but he's a competitor and great when pressing. Hill can flash, and gives the Bengals a good combo with second-year player Giovanni Bernard. McCarron is an interesting pick, suggesting that Cincinnati may not be sold on Andy Dalton* *as the long-term answer at quarterback.

Cleveland Browns

1st Round: CB Justin Gilbert, Oklahoma State

1st Round: QB Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M

2nd Round: OT Joel Bitonio, Nevada

3rd Round: OLB Christian Kirksey, Iowa

3rd Round: RB Terrance West, Towson

4th Round: CB Pierre Desir, Lindenwood