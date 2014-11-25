AFC North Is Historically Good

Nov 25, 2014 at 05:21 AM
25_AFCNorthGood_news.jpg


This season's debate of which division is the best in the NFL* *may be settled.

The AFC North is historically good.

With the Ravens' 34-27 victory over the Saints on Monday Night Football, the AFC North became the first division in NFL history with all of its teams at least three games over .500 at the same time.

The Cincinnati Bengals (7-3-1) are atop the pack while the Ravens, Steelers and Browns are all tied at 7-4.

"You're going to have to win a lot of games to win the division," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

"You're going to have win a lot of games to make the playoffs in our conference. It's just a fact. You're going to need every win you can get. To get this win was very big. Next week's going to be even bigger."

It's not just the AFC North that is tough. Another piece of history was made Monday night. There are now 16 NFL teams with seven or more wins through 11 games, which is the most in NFL history.

The AFC West is also bunched up at the top with the Denver Broncos (8-3) leading the way and the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) and San Diego Chargers (7-4) just one game behind. The Chargers will come to Baltimore on Sunday for another key game.

"It's going to be a dogfight," outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil said. "That's what this division is about. That's why I chose to come here and be a part of that. It's going to be good to come into our house in front of our crowd."

Part of the reason for the AFC North's success has been the struggles of the NFC South. The Ravens swept the NFC South division, and the AFC North is 10-1-1 against the NFC South overall.

But is the NFC South just that bad or is the AFC North that good?

Outside of its games against the AFC North, the NFC South is a collective 12-20 and does have a few quality wins. The Saints beat the Green Bay Packers in Week 8. The Panthers beat the Detroit Lions (Week 2) and Chicago Bears (Week 5).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Player Offers Fans Jersey Swap After Changing Numbers

Brent Urban went from No. 68 to No. 97 after cuts were made. Now his wife said they are helping fans who have the wrong jersey.

news

Justin Tucker Sings Opera in NFL Kickoff Commercial

The Ravens' multi-talented kicker shows off his singing chops in the league's newest spot.

news

Ronnie Stanley Debuts at Ravens Practice, Week 1 in Question

Ronnie Stanley is back on the field after undergoing a second ankle surgery on Oct. 19.

news

Jets Say It's Possible Zach Wilson Starts vs. Ravens

Jets starting QB Zach Wilson went through a workout Monday and Head Coach Robert Selah will make an announcement on whether he'll play Wednesday.

news

50 Words Or Less: Ravens Fact or Fiction

The Ravens need Ronnie Stanley back on the field ASAP, and a Week 1 debut shouldn't be completely ruled out.

news

Reports: Tyre Phillips Claimed By Giants

The Ravens parted ways with guard/tackle Tyre Phillips, who started 13 games the past two seasons.

news

Ravens Place Poe on Injured Reserve

Poe is done for the season and the Ravens are searching for his replacement.

news

Marcus Peters Loves Football, But Is Staying Patient in Return

Cornerback Marcus Peters is happy to be back on the field feeling good again, but he's paying close attention to his body.

news

Ravens Set Initial Practice Squad

Veteran OLB Steven Means, rookie RB Tyler Badie, DT Isaiah Mack and QB Anthony Brown are among those on the Ravens practice squad.

news

Mailbag: What Role Will Josh Ross Have This Season?

Should the Ravens field trade offers for Tyler Huntley? Who is the No. 1 running back? Which position group are you more at ease with now?

news

10 Takeaways From Ravens' Roster Cutdown

The Ravens opted to keep 11 offensive linemen and five tight ends on their initial 53-man roster. Baltimore has just two healthy outside linebackers as of now.

news

Ravens Make Roster Cuts to 53

The Ravens have narrowed their roster to 53 players with more changes to come.

Find Tickets
Advertising