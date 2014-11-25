



This season's debate of which division is the best in the NFL* *may be settled.

The AFC North is historically good.

With the Ravens' 34-27 victory over the Saints on Monday Night Football, the AFC North became the first division in NFL history with all of its teams at least three games over .500 at the same time.

The Cincinnati Bengals (7-3-1) are atop the pack while the Ravens, Steelers and Browns are all tied at 7-4.

"You're going to have to win a lot of games to win the division," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

"You're going to have win a lot of games to make the playoffs in our conference. It's just a fact. You're going to need every win you can get. To get this win was very big. Next week's going to be even bigger."

It's not just the AFC North that is tough. Another piece of history was made Monday night. There are now 16 NFL teams with seven or more wins through 11 games, which is the most in NFL history.

The AFC West is also bunched up at the top with the Denver Broncos (8-3) leading the way and the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) and San Diego Chargers (7-4) just one game behind. The Chargers will come to Baltimore on Sunday for another key game.

"It's going to be a dogfight," outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil said. "That's what this division is about. That's why I chose to come here and be a part of that. It's going to be good to come into our house in front of our crowd."

Part of the reason for the AFC North's success has been the struggles of the NFC South. The Ravens swept the NFC South division, and the AFC North is 10-1-1 against the NFC South overall.

But is the NFC South just that bad or is the AFC North that good?