After Another Playoff Loss, Ravens Remain Determined to Reach Ultimate Goal

However, waiting at least another year is tougher for veterans like Calais Campbell, who was thrilled to join a contender when he was traded to the Ravens. Campbell loved being part of a team that was clear from Day 1 about its objective to win a Super Bowl. But after 13 seasons, Campbell knows every opportunity is precious and he doesn't want to keep waiting for a ring.

"To me, it's only one team happy at the end of the year," Campbell said. "Everyone else is frustrated, mad, and is going to put their heads down and grind and try to be a champion. This season, we fought through a lot. We had a very good bond given the circumstances. I'm very proud of my teammates. But at the same time, it just wasn't good enough for us – our standard to what we want. It is what it is, but we just have to put our heads down, go back to work and try to do it again next year."

Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey believes Baltimore has the right group of players to make that happen again. He said that as he sat on the sideline near the end of the game, he said to a teammate that this year's loss didn't feel as bad as last year's to the Titans, when the Ravens were one-and-done after a 14-2 regular season.