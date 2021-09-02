After Hard But Rewarding Camp, Daelin Hayes Looks to Make Impact

The Fighting Irish took advantage of Hayes' versatility in college, dropping him into pass coverage, as well as asking him to rush the quarterback. The Ravens have similar plans, viewing Hayes as the kind of player who fits well into Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale's scheme.

"They used him in a lot of different roles, and that plays right into our strengths here, if he can do all those things," Wilkins said. "When he did get one-on-one opportunities, he made the most of them, but they also weren't afraid to drop him in coverage, weren't afraid to have him as a run player [on] first and second down. So, he wasn't just a 'DPR' guy – designated pass rush guy – like some of those guys you see in college. He did it all, which really prepared him for this level."

Wilkins has thrown plenty at Hayes since rookie camp, but he has been a fast learner who rarely looks confused on hesitant. Hayes said he's been helped plenty by Ravens veterans, including Bowser, Houston and McPhee, who have been willing to share their knowledge.