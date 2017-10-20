After Injuries to Himself, and Now Others, Michael Campanaro May Get His Shot

Campanaro said making big plays gives him a boost of confidence, but the biggest thing is just reps.

"You try to get into a rhythm," he said. "You're used to playing all the time in college, and you get to the pros and you're fighting to get out there. Then with injuries, I play a few games and then I'm out. Now I'm starting to find a rhythm."

Other than staying healthy, Campanaro has made strides in learning different techniques against slot cornerbacks. After practicing against Tavon Young and savvy veteran Lardarius Webb, Campanaro has a better understanding of what routes he should be running off what coverage.

"It's understanding what slot defenders are trying to do to me," he said. "Every day I go out there and I'm playing against some of the best corners."

Moore is another wide receiver looking to get a chance. The 2016 fourth-round pick caught seven passes for 46 yards last year. In his first action of this season Sunday against the Bears, he caught three passes for 44 yards.

Like Campanaro, however, he also had a key drop last week, although Moore's proved to be more costly as it was returned for a touchdown. Moore said he learned from it and that he needs to extend his hands out better.

He spent a lot of time on the JUGGS machine this week, and said it was easy to shake off since he was more focused on getting reps with Flacco.

"The big thing for me is knowing the playbook and the details of it," Moore said. "Last year, I was out there feeling like I was running around like a chicken with my head cut off. This year, I know the offense and I know the plays. When I go out there, I have confidence now. That's a big thing."