Alejandro Villanueva Will Play vs. Colts, But DeShon Elliott Is Inactive

Alejandro Villanueva has never missed a game during his seven-year career, and that streak will continue. The Ravens' starting left tackle will suit up for his 101st consecutive game on Monday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts.

Villanueva left Baltimore's Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos with a knee injury and did not return to practice until Saturday. However, Villanueva is expected to start his fourth straight game protecting Lamar Jackson's blindside in place of All-Pro Ronnie Stanley (ankle), who has not played since Week 1.

Starting safety DeShon Elliott (quad) is inactive and will miss his second straight game. He practiced Friday and Saturday this week but was limited throughout.

Third-round pick Brandon Stephens played 45 snaps in Week 4 replacing Elliott in the starting lineup, and undrafted rookie safety Ar'Darius Washington is also active and could see action, with backup safety Geno Stone (thigh) also inactive. Veteran safety Jordan Richards, a solid contributor on special teams, has also been elevated from the practice squad.

Wide receiver Miles Boykin is active and will make his season debut after his recovery from a hamstring injury early in training camp. Boykin is one of the NFL's top blockers at his position, which is a valuable asset in Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman's running schemes, and he is also an excellent special teams player.

Rookie first-round wide receiver Rashod Bateman was not activated from injured reserve, however, as he continues to work his way back from groin surgery. Bateman did go through a pregame workout with Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams.

Running back Ty'Son Williams is active and returns after being a healthy scratch in Week 4, joining Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman in the running back rotation. Le'Veon Bell was not elevated from the practice squad after rushing for 11 yards on four carries in Week 4 against Denver.

Veteran tackle Andre Smith, who took over for Villanueva after he was injured against the Broncos, has been elevated from the practice squad and is active for the second straight game. Smith is a COVID-19 replacement for linebacker Jaylon Ferguson. Veteran linebacker Josh Bynes is also inactive in addition to Stanley, Elliott and Stone.