Alex Collins Is Ready for Whatever Workload He Can Get

Collins showed a blend of speed, quickness and power against the Steelers.

He bulldozed his way through two Steelers defenders to pick up 37 yards along the sideline after making a catch in the flats. On his 18-yard touchdown run, he found no room up the middle and bounced outside to make the play. He streaked up the middle for a 17-yard run later in the game.

According to Pro Football Focus, Collins led all NFL running backs in Week 14 in average yards gained after first contact (5.28).

"We all had a good day, it just didn't turn out our way," Collins said. "Everybody fought hard and we executed. We just didn't get the win at the end."

Now the question fans are asking is whether Collins should get even more chances. He has reached 20 carries just once this season and has been between 15 and 20 in five of the past six weeks. Collins said he feels like he's getting stronger as the year progresses.