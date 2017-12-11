Alex Collins Is Ready for Whatever Workload He Can Get

Running back Alex Collins put the country on notice with a big game on Thursday Night Football in Week 8, when he ran for 113 yards against the Miami Dolphins.
He took it a step further on Sunday Night Football in Pittsburgh, standing out as the Ravens' star in their 39-38 loss.
Collins ran 18 times for a career-high 120 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers' stout rush defense. He also caught two passes for 46 yards and came within a few inches of scoring another touchdown.
Collins, however, gave the credit to his offensive linemen.
"The offensive line does a great job every game, every practice, busting their tail for us running backs," Collins said. "They give us about 4 or 5 [yards], and we just try to make the most of it and get a little more than they give us."
Since the Ravens' Week 8 game in Miami, Collins has averaged 77 rushing yards per game. He's scored five touchdowns in his last four games.
In an offense that's been looking for playmakers all season, Collins has been the best one on Baltimore's roster this year. It's even more shocking considering the Ravens picked him up off the scrap heap and originally signed him to their practice squad after being released by the Seattle Seahawks.
Center Ryan Jensen said the team isn't surprised anymore when Collins has a big game.
"He's a great player," Jensen said. "He's really hot and he's making a lot of good plays for us."
Collins showed a blend of speed, quickness and power against the Steelers.
He bulldozed his way through two Steelers defenders to pick up 37 yards along the sideline after making a catch in the flats. On his 18-yard touchdown run, he found no room up the middle and bounced outside to make the play. He streaked up the middle for a 17-yard run later in the game.
According to Pro Football Focus, Collins led all NFL running backs in Week 14 in average yards gained after first contact (5.28).
"We all had a good day, it just didn't turn out our way," Collins said. "Everybody fought hard and we executed. We just didn't get the win at the end."
Now the question fans are asking is whether Collins should get even more chances. He has reached 20 carries just once this season and has been between 15 and 20 in five of the past six weeks. Collins said he feels like he's getting stronger as the year progresses.
"I always let those guys know, whatever the workload is that they want me to have, I'm all in," Collins said. "At the beginning of the season, I've always prepared for whatever the workload is. If it's five carries, 20 or 30, I'll just do it all to the best of my ability."