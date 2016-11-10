Alex Lewis Leaves Game With Ankle Injury, X Rays Come Back Negative

Lewis, a fourth-round pick out of Nebraska, has been one of the Ravens' best rookies this season. He's played every game and started at both left tackle and guard.

He is the latest player in the trenches to go down this year. Right guard Marshal Yanda didn't play against Cleveland and he's missed three of the last four games with a shoulder problem. Rookie left tackle Ronnie Stanley missed four games with a foot injury and right tackle Rick Wagner also missed a game with a thigh issue.

Center Jeremy Zuttah is the only offensive lineman to play every game this year, but he also suffered an ankle injury in the second half. Zuttah went down on Steve Smith Sr.'s touchdown grab, but he was able to stay in the game until late in the fourth quarter.

Zuttah indicated to reporters that the injury isn't a major concern.