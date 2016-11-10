Alex Lewis Leaves Game With Ankle Injury, X Rays Come Back Negative

The offensive line has suffered another tough blow.
Rookie left guard Alex Lewis went down with an ankle injury in the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Cleveland Browns and was carted off the field with an air cast on his right leg.
Head Coach John Harbaugh didn't indicate how much time Lewis would miss, but the good news was that X-rays were negative and didn't reveal any broken bones.
The injury happened when defensive tackle Danny Shelton got tossed into Lewis' leg while he was blocking the other direction. It occurred on tight end Darren Waller's 4-yard touchdown catch that gave Baltimore a second-half lead.
Lewis, a fourth-round pick out of Nebraska, has been one of the Ravens' best rookies this season. He's played every game and started at both left tackle and guard.
He is the latest player in the trenches to go down this year. Right guard Marshal Yanda didn't play against Cleveland and he's missed three of the last four games with a shoulder problem. Rookie left tackle Ronnie Stanley missed four games with a foot injury and right tackle Rick Wagner also missed a game with a thigh issue.
Center Jeremy Zuttah is the only offensive lineman to play every game this year, but he also suffered an ankle injury in the second half. Zuttah went down on Steve Smith Sr.'s touchdown grab, but he was able to stay in the game until late in the fourth quarter.
Zuttah indicated to reporters that the injury isn't a major concern.
"I'm cool," Zuttah said. "Luckily we got almost like a second bye week coming up, so I'll get some time to get off my feet a little bit and I think when we get back I'll be good to go."