All the Combine Invites, And How It's Different This Year

The NFL Scouting Combine is definitely not the same, but the league still sent out 323 invites to this year's altered "event."

Amidst COVID-19 this year, there will be no in-person drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. Instead, those will be conducted at individual schools' pro days. The league has worked with the schools to have consistency in the drills and video of the workouts will be accessible to every NFL team.

All interviews and psychological testing will be virtual and there will be limited in-person medical exams. Schools also will be asked to conduct virtual media availabilities with combine invitees.