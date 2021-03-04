All the Combine Invites, And How It's Different This Year

The NFL Scouting Combine is definitely not the same, but the league still sent out 323 invites to this year's altered "event."
Amidst COVID-19 this year, there will be no in-person drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. Instead, those will be conducted at individual schools' pro days. The league has worked with the schools to have consistency in the drills and video of the workouts will be accessible to every NFL team.
All interviews and psychological testing will be virtual and there will be limited in-person medical exams. Schools also will be asked to conduct virtual media availabilities with combine invitees.
Here's the list of invited prospects, organized by school:
Alabama
- Christian Barmore, DT
- Deonte Brown, OG
- Landon Dickerson, C
- Thomas Fletcher, LS
- Najee Harris, RB
- Mac Jones, QB
- Alex Leatherwood, OT
- Dylan Moses, LB
- DeVonta Smith, WR
- Patrick Surtain II, CB
- Jaylen Waddle, WR
Arizona
- Gary Brightwell, RB
- Lorenzo Burns, CB
Arizona State
- Aashari Crosswell, S
- Frank Darby, WR
Arkansas
- Rakeem Boyd, RB
- Feleipe Franks, QB
- Jonathan Marshall, DT
Arkansas State
- Jonathan Adams, WR
- Forrest Merrill, DT
Auburn
- K.J. Britt, ILB
- Anthony Schwartz, WR
- Jamien Sherwood, S
- Seth Williams, WR
Ball State
- Antonio Phillips, CB
Baylor
- Will Bradley-King, DE
Boise State
- John Bates, TE
Boston College
- Hunter Long, TE
- Isaiah McDuffie, OLB
BYU
- Matt Bushman, TE
- Brady Christensen, OT
- Dax Milne, WR
- Khyiris Tonga, DT
- Chris Wilcox, CB
- Zach Wilson, QB
Buffalo
- Kayode Awosika, OT
- Malcolm Koonce, DE
- Jaret Patterson, RB
California
- Camryn Bynum, CB
- Jake Curhan, OT
Central Arkansas
- Robert Rochell, CB
Central Missouri
- Zach Davidson, TE
Charleston
- Mike Strachan, WR
Cincinnati
- Darrick Forrest, S
- James Hudson, OT
- James Smith, P
- James Wiggins, S
Clemson
- Jackson Carman, OT
- Travis Etienne, RB
- Trevor Lawrence QB
- Cornell Powell, WR
- Amari Rodgers, WR
Coastal Carolina
- Tarron Jackson, DE
Colorado
- Will Sherman, OT
Colorado State
- Warren Jackson, WR
Duke
- Michael Carter II, CB
- Victor Dimukeje, DE
- Mark Gilbert, CB
- Noah Gray, TE
- Chris Rumph II, DE
East Carolina
- D'Ante Smith, OT
Florida
- Shawn Davis, S
- Stone Forsythe, OT
- Trevon Grimes, WR
- Evan McPherson, K
- Kyle Pitts, TE
- TJ Slaton, DT
- Kadarius Toney WR
- Kyle Trask, QB
- Marco Wilson, CB
Florida State
- Josh Kaindoh, DE
- Hamsah Nasirildeen, S
- Janarius Robinson, DE
- Asante Samuel Jr., CB
- Tamorrion Terry, WR
- Marvin Wilson, DT
Georgia
- Tyson Campbell, CB
- Ben Cleveland, OG
- DJ Daniel, CB
- Malik Herring, DE
- Trey Hill, C
- Richard LeCounte III, S
- Tre' McKitty, TE
- Azeez Ojulari, OLB
- Monty Rice, ILB
- Eric Stokes, CB
- Mark Webb, CB
Georgia Tech
- Pressley Harvin, P
Grambling
- Dave Moore, OG
Hawaii
- Rico Bussey, WR
Houston
- Marquez Stevenson, WR
- Grant Stuard, OLB
- Payton Turner, DE
Illinois
- Kendrick Green, OG
Illinois State
- Drew Himmelman, OT
- Christian Uphoff, S
Indiana
- Jamar Johnson, S
- Whop Philyor, WR
- Stevie Scott III, RB
Iowa
- Chauncey Golston, DE
- Alaric Jackson, OT
- Daviyon Nixon, DT
- Brandon Smith, WR
- Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR
Iowa State
- Dylan Soehner, TE
Kansas
- Pooka Williams Jr., RB
Kansas State
- Wyatt Hubert, DE
- Briley Moore-McKinney, TE
Kent State
- Isaiah McKoy, WR
Kentucky
- Quinton Bohanna, DT
- Jamin Davis, ILB
- Max Duffy, P
- Brandin Echols, CB
- Drake Jackson, C
- Kelvin Joseph, CB
- Landon Young, OT
LSU
- Tory Carter, TE
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR
- Jabril Cox, ILB
- Terrace Marshall Jr., WR
- Racey McMath, WR
- Tyler Shelvin, DT
- JaCoby Stevens, S
- Kary Vincent, CB
Louisiana Tech
- Milton Williams, DE
Louisiana-Lafayette
- Eli Mitchell, RB
- Trey Ragas, RB
Louisiana-Monroe
- Josh Johnson, RB
Louisville
- Tutu Atwell, WR
- Dez Fitzpatrick, WR
- Javian Hawkins, RB
Marshall
- Josh Ball, OT
- Brenden Knox, RB
Memphis
- Kenneth Gainwell, RB
- Riley Patterson, K
Miami
- Jose Borregales, K
- Brevin Jordan, TE
- Jaelan Phillips, DE
- Quincy Roche, DE
- Greg Rousseau, DE
Miami (Ohio)
- Tommy Doyle, OT
Michigan
- Nico Collins, WR
- Nick Eubanks, TE
- Chris Evans, RB
- Ben Mason, FB
- Jalen Mayfield, OT
- Cameron McGrone, OLB
- Kwity Paye, DE
- Ambry Thomas, CB
Michigan State
- Shakur Brown, CB
- Naquan Jones, DT
Middle Tennessee State
- Robert Jones, OT
Minnesota
- Rashod Bateman, WR
- Benjamin St-Juste, CB
Mississippi
- Elijah Moore, WR
- Royce Newman, OT
- Kenny Yeboah, TE
Mississippi State
- Kylin Hill, RB
- Marquiss Spencer, DE
- Erroll Thompson, ILB
Missouri
- Joshuah Bledsoe, S
- Nick Bolton, ILB
- Larry Borom, OT
- Tyree Gillespie, S
- Larry Rountree III, RB
Nebraska
- Brenden Jaimes, OT, Nebraska
Nicholls State
- Dai'Jean Dixon, WR
North Carolina
- Dyami Brown, WR
- Michael Carter, RB
- Dazz Newsome, WR
- Chazz Surratt, ILB
- Javonte Williams, RB
North Carolina Central
- Bryan Mills, CB
North Carolina State
- Alim McNeill, DT
North Dakota State
- Trey Lance, QB
- Dillon Radunz, OT
North Texas
- Jaelon Darden, WR
Northern Iowa
- Spencer Brown, OT
- Elerson Smith, DE
Northwestern
- Earnest Brown IV, DE
- Paddy Fisher, ILB
- Greg Newsome II, CB
- Rashawn Slater, OT
Notre Dame
- Aaron Banks, OG
- Ian Book, QB
- Liam Eichenberg, OT
- Robert Hainsey, OT
- Daelin Hayes, DE
- Tommy Kraemer, OG
- Javon McKinley, WR
- Ade Ogundeji, DE
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, OLB
- Ben Skowronek, WR
- Tommy Tremble, TE
Ohio State
- Tuf Borland, ILB
- Baron Browning, ILB
- Drue Chrisman, P
- Jonathon Cooper, DE
- Wyatt Davis, OG
- Luke Farrell, TE
- Justin Fields, QB
- Blake Haubeil, K
- Justin Hilliard, OLB
- Josh Myers, C
- Trey Sermon, RB
- Tommy Togiai, DT
- Shaun Wade, CB
- Pete Werner, OLB
Oklahoma
- Tre Brown, CB
- Adrian Ealy, OT
- Creed Humphrey, C
- Tre Norwood, CB
- Ronnie Perkins, DE
- Rhamondre Stevenson, RB
Oklahoma State
- Chuba Hubbard, RB
- Teven Jenkins, OT
- Amen Ogbongbemiga, ILB
- Tylan Wallace, WR
- Rodarius Williams, CB
Oregon
- Brady Breeze, S
- Austin Faoliu, DT
- Thomas Graham Jr., CB
- Jevon Holland, S
- Deommodore Lenoir, CB
- Penei Sewell, OT
Oregon State
- Jermar Jefferson, RB
- Hamilcar Rashed Jr., OLB
- Nahshon Wright, CB
Penn State
- Pat Freiermuth, TE
- Will Fries, OT
- Michal Menet, C
- Jayson Oweh, DE
- Micah Parsons, ILB
- Shaka Toney, DE
Pittsburgh
- Paris Ford, S
- Damar Hamlin, S
- Patrick Jones II, DE
- Jimmy Morrissey, C
- Jaylen Twyman, DT
- Rashad Weaver, DE
Purdue
- Derrick Barnes, ILB
- Rondale Moore, WR
San Diego State
- Darren Hall, CB
South Carolina
- Jaycee Horn, CB
- Sadarius Hutcherson, OG
- Ernest Jones, LB
- Israel Mukuamu, CB
- Shi Smith, WR
South Dakota State
- Cade Johnson, WR
SMU
- Shane Buechele, QB
- Kylen Granson, H-back
- Brandon Stephens, CB
Southern Mississippi
- Tim Jones, WR
Stanford
- Paulson Adebo, CB
- Drew Dalman, C
- Simi Fehoko, WR
- Walker Little, OT
- Davis Mills, QB
Syracuse
- Andre Cisco, S
- Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB
- Trill Williams, CB
Tennessee
- Josh Palmer, WR
- Trey Smith, OG
- Bryce Thompson, CB
Texas
- Sam Cosmi, OT
- Brennan Eagles, WR
- Sam Ehlinger, QB
- TQ Graham, DT
- Joseph Ossai, DE
- Caden Sterns, S
Texas A&M
- Jhamon Ausbon, WR
- Bobby Brown III, DT
- Carson Green, OT
- Anthony Hines III, ILB
- Jared Hocker, OG
- Buddy Johnson, ILB
- Kellen Mond, QB
- Dan Moore, OT
TCU
- Trevon Moehrig, S
- Garret Wallow, ILB
- Ar'Darius Washington, S
- Pro Wells, TE
Texas Tech
- Jack Anderson, OG
- Zech McPhearson, CB
- T.J. Vasher, WR
Tulane
- Patrick Johnson, OLB
- Cam Sample, DE
Tulsa
- Zaven Collins, ILB
UAB
- Jordan Smith, OLB
- Austin Watkins Jr., WR
UCF
- Richie Grant, S
- Tre Nixon, WR
- Aaron Robinson, CB
UCLA
- Demetric Felton, RB
- Osa Odighizuwa, DT
USC
- Olaijah Griffin, CB
- Talanoa Hufanga, S
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR
- Jay Tufele, DT
- Marlon Tuipulotu, DT
- Tyler Vaughns, WR
- Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT
Vanderbilt
- Dayo Odeyingbo, DE
Virginia
- Tony Poljan, TE
- Charles Snowden, OLB
Virginia Tech
- Christian Darrisaw, OT
- Divine Deablo, S
- Caleb Farley, CB
- Khalil Herbert, RB
Wake Forest
- Boogie Basham, DE
- Jamie Newman, QB
- Sage Surratt, WR
Washington
- Elijah Molden, CB
- Levi Onwuzurike, DT
- Keith Taylor, CB
- Joe Tryon, OLB
West Virginia
- Tony Fields II, ILB
- Darius Stills, DT
Western Michigan
- D'Wayne Eskridge, WR
- Jaylon Moore, OT
Wisconsin
- Cole Van Lanen, OT
- Rachad Wildgoose, CB
Wisconsin-Whitewater
- Quinn Meinerz, OG