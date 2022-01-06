All Time Drafts: 1997

|Round
|Pick
|Position
|Player
|College
|1
|4
|LB
|Peter Boulware
|Florida State
|2a
|34
|LB
|Jamie Sharper
|Virginia
|2b
|58
|S
|Kim Herring
|Penn State
|3
|64
|RB
|Jay Graham
|Tennessee
|4b
|118
|LB
|Tyrus McCloud
|Louisville
|5
|134
|C
|Jeff Mitchell
|Florida
|6a
|167
|FB
|Steve Lee
|Indiana
|6b
|194
|LB
|Cornell Brown
|Virginia
|7a
|205
|DE
|Chris Ward
|Kentucky
|7b
|234
|QB
|Wally Richardson*
|Penn State
|7c
|236
|S
|Ralph Staten*
|Alabama
|7d
|238
|DT
|Leland Taylor*
|Louisville
*Compensatory Pick
Obtained second 2nd-round choice (58) from Den. for T Tony Jones. First 4th-round choice (100) was traded to Atl. through Sea. for G Jeff Blackshear. Obtained second 4th-round pick from Dal. for 1996 5th-round pick (obtained from Phi.).