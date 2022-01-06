All Time Drafts: 1997

Jan 06, 2022 at 03:33 PM
Round Pick Position Player College
1 4 LB Peter Boulware Florida State
2a 34 LB Jamie Sharper Virginia
2b 58 S Kim Herring Penn State
3 64 RB Jay Graham Tennessee
4b 118 LB Tyrus McCloud Louisville
5 134 C Jeff Mitchell Florida
6a 167 FB Steve Lee Indiana
6b 194 LB Cornell Brown Virginia
7a 205 DE Chris Ward Kentucky
7b 234 QB Wally Richardson* Penn State
7c 236 S Ralph Staten* Alabama
7d 238 DT Leland Taylor* Louisville

*Compensatory Pick

Obtained second 2nd-round choice (58) from Den. for T Tony Jones. First 4th-round choice (100) was traded to Atl. through Sea. for G Jeff Blackshear. Obtained second 4th-round pick from Dal. for 1996 5th-round pick (obtained from Phi.).

