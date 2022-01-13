All Time Drafts - 2002

Jan 13, 2022 at 12:49 PM
Table inside Article
Round Pick Position Player College
1 24 S Ed Reed Miami
2 52 DE Anthony Weaver Notre Dame
4a 112 P Dave Zastudil Ohio
4b 123 WR Ron Johnson Minnesota
5 155 TE Terry Jones Alabama
6a 195 DB Lamont Brightful E. Washington
6b 206 WR Javin Hunter* Notre Dame
6c 207 RB Chester Taylor* Toledo
6d 209 S Chad Williams* So. Mississippi
7 236 QB Wes Pete Stephen F. Austin

Traded 3rd-round choice (96) to Den. for 4th- (112) and 5th-round (155) picks (Bal. traded its 5th [159] to Was. to draft Weaver).

