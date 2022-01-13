All Time Drafts - 2002

|Round
|Pick
|Position
|Player
|College
|1
|24
|S
|Ed Reed
|Miami
|2
|52
|DE
|Anthony Weaver
|Notre Dame
|4a
|112
|P
|Dave Zastudil
|Ohio
|4b
|123
|WR
|Ron Johnson
|Minnesota
|5
|155
|TE
|Terry Jones
|Alabama
|6a
|195
|DB
|Lamont Brightful
|E. Washington
|6b
|206
|WR
|Javin Hunter*
|Notre Dame
|6c
|207
|RB
|Chester Taylor*
|Toledo
|6d
|209
|S
|Chad Williams*
|So. Mississippi
|7
|236
|QB
|Wes Pete
|Stephen F. Austin
Traded 3rd-round choice (96) to Den. for 4th- (112) and 5th-round (155) picks (Bal. traded its 5th [159] to Was. to draft Weaver).