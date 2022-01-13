All Time Drafts - 2006

|Round
|Pick
|Position
|Player
|College
|1
|12
|DT
|Haloti Ngata
|Oregon
|2
|56
|C/G
|Chris Chester
|Oklanhoma
|3
|87
|CB
|David Pittman
|NW State
|4a
|111
|WR
|Demetrius Williams
|Oregon
|4b
|132
|RB
|P.J. Daniels*
|Georgia Tech
|5a
|146
|S
|Dawan Landry
|Georgia Tech
|5b
|166
|TE
|Quinn Sypniewski*
|Colorado
|6a
|203
|P
|Sam Koch*
|Nebraska
|6b
|208
|CB
|Derrick Martin*
|Wyoming
|7
|219
|LB/DE
|Ryan LaCasse
|Syracuse
Obtained 1st-round choice (12) from Cle. for Baltimore's 1stround (13) and 6th-round (181) picks. Obtained 2nd-round (56) and 3rd-round (87) choices from the N.Y. Giants for the Ravens' 2nd-round pick (44).