All Time Drafts - 2006

Jan 13, 2022 at 02:20 PM
Table inside Article
Round Pick Position Player College
1 12 DT Haloti Ngata Oregon
2 56 C/G Chris Chester Oklanhoma
3 87 CB David Pittman NW State
4a 111 WR Demetrius Williams Oregon
4b 132 RB P.J. Daniels* Georgia Tech
5a 146 S Dawan Landry Georgia Tech
5b 166 TE Quinn Sypniewski* Colorado
6a 203 P Sam Koch* Nebraska
6b 208 CB Derrick Martin* Wyoming
7 219 LB/DE Ryan LaCasse Syracuse

Obtained 1st-round choice (12) from Cle. for Baltimore's 1stround (13) and 6th-round (181) picks. Obtained 2nd-round (56) and 3rd-round (87) choices from the N.Y. Giants for the Ravens' 2nd-round pick (44).

