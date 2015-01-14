Amidst Changing NFL, John Harbaugh Remains A Constant

Jan 14, 2015 at 06:30 AM
14_HarbsGreatfulStability_news.jpg


The NFL is a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately business, and it can be a harsh one.

Head Coach John Harbaugh knows that, but if he needed a reminder, it came already this offseason.

On Monday, the Denver Broncos fired Head Coach John Fox. Fox helped the Broncos win the AFC West four years in a row (46-18) and go to last year's Super Bowl. They lost in this season's divisional playoffs and he was done.

Another coaching change hit even closer to home for Harbaugh. His brother, Jim Harbaugh, was let go by the San Francisco 49ers after going to three NFC championships and one Super Bowl in four years. The 49ers missed the playoffs this season and he was out.

John Harbaugh said he's "still at a loss about in a lot of ways" with what happened to his brother.

"But it does make me count my blessings," he added.

"We are in an organization that from top to bottom is as well run with as good of people as you could ever hope for. So, I thank God. I'm grateful for it every single day."

Harbaugh has had a ton of success in Baltimore. He's gone to the playoffs in six of his seven seasons and won at least one game in each of those appearances. He won Super Bowl XLVII. He's compiled a 72-40 regular-season record and 10-5 postseason mark.

After the Ravens beat Pittsburgh in this year's wild-card round, Sports Illustrated's Peter King said Harbaugh could be the modern-day Chuck Noll, who coached 23 years in Pittsburgh.

After Harbaugh missed the playoffs for the first time last season, he received a contract extension. It's clear, unlike some other organizations that have cycled through coaches, Baltimore loves Harbaugh and Harbaugh loves Baltimore.

The seven-year head coach said the organizational stability starts at the top with Owner Steve Bisciotti.

"The kind of person he is and the kind of leader he is," Harbaugh said. "He wants to help. He wants to make us better. He wants to be in your corner. That's the kind of leader, boss that makes a difference."

Harbaugh went on to praise General Manager and Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome, President Dick Cass and other people throughout the organization.

"Whether it's our trainer, our equipment man – everybody in this organization does such a phenomenal job," he said.

