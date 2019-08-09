An Emotional Return for Ravens' Strong-Legged Kicker Kaare Vedvik

Vedvik's story is incredible. The native Norwegian got interested in football watching movies, then started to play when he came to the United States – in the middle of nowhere Kansas – as a high school foreign exchange student.

The former soccer player was really good at striking a football, and he got obsessed with it. So he went about learning more on YouTube and went to as many kicking camps as he could to improve and gain the attention of college scouts. Eventually, a 70-yard field goal in one of those camps put him on the map.

Vedvik came back to the States when Marshall offered him a scholarship. He was made a punter in his sophomore year, but took over punting and kicking duties as a senior when their kicker got hurt. His huge leg got the Ravens' attention and they brought him in as an undrafted rookie last year.

Vedvik kicked extremely well in last year's preseason, going 8-of-9 on his field-goal attempts while also posting a 46.8 gross average on 19 punts. But with Justin Tucker in place, there was (and still isn't) room for Vedvik on the Ravens' roster.

It looked like he could be a prime trade candidate, but then tragedy struck. On the night before final cuts were set to be made, the time when another team would presumably call for his services, Vedvik went out for some drinks in Fells Point with teammates. When they left to go home, he stayed out.

Early Saturday morning on Sept. 1, 2018, Vedvik was jumped and brutally assaulted. He suffered head and significant facial injuries. His teeth were knocked in. The attackers dropped him in East Baltimore, where he was found at about 4 a.m. Vedvik was rushed to Shock Trauma and spent the next five days in the hospital.

"It was kind of surreal at first. It's one thing hearing stories like that, but when it happens to you, it takes time to really sink in," Vedvik said. "Eventually it did, and I just had to face it. What happened happened. As a person, I had to grow from it, learn from it and hopefully be a better person for it."

The Ravens placed Vedvik on the reserve non-football injury list, meaning he would miss the entire season. Suddenly, what looked to be the start of a budding career was put on hold.

So what were his emotions like Thursday night when he made his return to M&T Bank Stadium?